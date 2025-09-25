Mics Caught Jared Verse's Unfortunate Line Before Eagles Blocked Rams' Final FG Attempt
Jared Verse jinxed it.
During the Rams-Eagles game last Sunday, the Rams led the Eagles for much of the game, taking as much as a 26–7 lead early in the third quarter thanks to a sack fumble by Verse, which put the Rams in position to score another touchdown.
Following that sequence, the Eagles came storming back. After an uninspiring two-and-a-half games of offense from Philadelphia, the Eagles scored two touchdowns by the end of the third quarter, lowering the Rams' lead to 26–21. The Eagles finally took the lead in the fourth quarter, when they blocked a Rams field goal attempt and then scored a touchdown on the following drive to go up 27–21.
With the Eagles leading by one and under two minutes remaining, the Rams drove down the field, lining up kicker Joshua Karty to attempt a 44-yard field goal to win the game with no time remaining.
Before Karty attempted the kick, Verse was heard saying on the sidelines, "The amount of obscenities I'm gonna yell when Karty makes this, y'all better get that boom [mic] out of my face."
Karty didn't make the kick though. Improbably, the Eagles blocked a second straight field goal attempt. After blocking the kick, Jordan Davis picked up the football and ran it back the other way for the touchdown as time expired, ensuring an Eagles win while Verse was left speechless.
This isn't the first time Verse has spoken too soon. Before the Rams faced the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs last winter, Verse said he "hates Eagles fans," only for him to later open a very kind letter from an Eagles fan.
This past offseason, Verse was asked during an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast whether he'd ever worked out with Rams legend Aaron Donald. Verse replied, "He don't want that. He's not ready for that.” Donald went on to challenge Verse to a workout, and by the time Verse was done, he was already admitting that he had "learned his lesson."
Safe to say, it might be wise for Verse to wait the next time he has a bold declaration.