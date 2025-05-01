Former FSU star linebacker continuing professional career

NEWS: The Arlington Renegades have signed LB Kalen Deloach, one of their #UFL College Draft Picks.



Deloach, the Florida State standout, racked up 212 tackles, 11.5 sacks, & 2 INT in college. Spent time with the #Bucs & #Jaguars.



Great pickup for the @XFLRenegades.