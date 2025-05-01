Former FSU star linebacker continuing professional career
The NFL offseason is in full swing but that doesn't mean football has been fully sidelined.
For the second straight year, the United Football League (UFL) is taking over the spring. The league features eight different franchises and is currently at the halfway mark of the ten-game regular season.
READ MORE: ACC Champion offensive starter returns to FSU football
That means there's still plenty of time to make an impact.
On Wednesday evening, former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach signed with the UFL's Arlington Renegades, per Pro Football Newsroom's James Larsen. DeLoach will be looking to use the opportunity as a launch pad to make his way back to the NFL.
The Renegades sit at 3-2 under head coach Bob Stoops.
To somewhat of a surprise, DeLoach wasn't selected during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he quickly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An injury in training camp limited his participation in games and practices, leading the franchise to release him. The Buccaneers brought DeLoach back for another stint early in the year but cut ties once again in October.
DeLoach had a standout college career at Florida State, totaling 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown. He was a massive presence for the Seminoles on the field and in the locker room.
During his final two seasons with the program, the Seminoles compiled a 23-4 overall record while winning the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 ACC Championship. DeLoach was named second-team All-ACC as a redshirt senior, helping Florida State win its first conference championship since 2014.
DeLoach sowed his way into the heart of the fanbase. Not just for his hard play on the field but also for sticking around and playing well into the second half of FSU's loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He made plenty of crucial plays on the field, including a fumble return for a touchdown in the eventual victory against Clemson and the game-sealing interception in Gainesville to bury the Gators.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok