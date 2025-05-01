Nole Gameday

Former FSU star linebacker continuing professional career

The former Seminole is trying to make his way back to the NFL.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) celebrates as the fans storm the field after defeating the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) celebrates as the fans storm the field after defeating the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The NFL offseason is in full swing but that doesn't mean football has been fully sidelined.

For the second straight year, the United Football League (UFL) is taking over the spring. The league features eight different franchises and is currently at the halfway mark of the ten-game regular season.

That means there's still plenty of time to make an impact.

On Wednesday evening, former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach signed with the UFL's Arlington Renegades, per Pro Football Newsroom's James Larsen. DeLoach will be looking to use the opportunity as a launch pad to make his way back to the NFL.

The Renegades sit at 3-2 under head coach Bob Stoops.

To somewhat of a surprise, DeLoach wasn't selected during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he quickly signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An injury in training camp limited his participation in games and practices, leading the franchise to release him. The Buccaneers brought DeLoach back for another stint early in the year but cut ties once again in October.

DeLoach had a standout college career at Florida State, totaling 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown. He was a massive presence for the Seminoles on the field and in the locker room.

Kalen DeLoach
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State linebacker Kalen Deloach (LB09) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During his final two seasons with the program, the Seminoles compiled a 23-4 overall record while winning the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 ACC Championship. DeLoach was named second-team All-ACC as a redshirt senior, helping Florida State win its first conference championship since 2014.

DeLoach sowed his way into the heart of the fanbase. Not just for his hard play on the field but also for sticking around and playing well into the second half of FSU's loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He made plenty of crucial plays on the field, including a fumble return for a touchdown in the eventual victory against Clemson and the game-sealing interception in Gainesville to bury the Gators.

