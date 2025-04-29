ACC Champion offensive starter returns to FSU football
The NCAA Transfer Portal can create plenty odd situations and we're getting a perfect example at Florida State.
Redshirt senior tight end Markeston Douglas signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2020. He spent four seasons at Florida State before transferring to Arizona State for the 2024 campaign. Earlier this offseason, Douglas returned to Tallahassee for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
However, Douglas surprised everyone when he announced he was entering the portal yet again last week. Now, the veteran tight end has reportedly chosen to withdraw from the transfer portal and play out the 2025 season in garnet and gold, according to Warchant.
Florida State has already added him back to the online roster.
A shaky situation has settled and now Florida State likely won't have to pursue a player in the portal to add to the tight end room. Based on how the coaches spoke in the spring, it sounded like the Seminoles were high on Douglas and what he can bring to the offense. He led the team in receiving in one of the two scrimmages.
Back in 2022-23, Douglas was a consistent face in the rotation at tight end. He appeared in 26 games, with five starts, over those two seasons. Douglas totaled 25 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He recorded four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in Florida State's 35-32 victory against Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. His score came in the fourth quarter and put the Seminoles ahead of the Sooners.
Douglas brings plenty of experience to the table as he's appeared in 44 games and made five starts at the college level. He has a chance to start this fall.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
