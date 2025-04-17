Nole Gameday

Former FSU star had one major question for Jacksonville Jaguars

The former Seminole is confident about his fit with Jacksonville's revamped staff.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars shook up the franchise in a major way this offseason, bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach. Coen is changing things up in his first chance to lead a team during his coaching career.

Last year, the Jaguars selected former Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones in the third round. Jones had a solid rookie season, outside of going viral for being hurdled by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He appeared in all 17 games and made four starts, posting 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, eight pass deflections, and an interception.

Ahead of his second season with the franchise, Jones was uncertain about where exactly he fit in on the defense. He primarily saw action at nickel last season but was hoping to get a chance to return to the outside.

Jarrian Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

READ MORE: Florida State wide receiver entering transfer portal after signing in December

That was his first question for Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Luckily for him, they had a similar feeling.

"Last season when I was playing 100% nickel, I was asking them, 'can I go play corner?' That's what I play. Obviously I play nickel but bro, I guard people, like that's what I do," Jones said to News4JAX's Jamal St. Cyr. "I guard people, that's what I do. You know what I'm saying? I don't know what all went into it but just last season they wouldn't let me do it.

"So the coaching staff letting me be able to go do that, that's something when I first met with coach Camp [Anthony Campanile], when I first met with Liam [Coen], that's something I asked them, 'can I please go play corner?' and they was like 'well, actually that's what we were thinking' and I was like 'ok, well we all cool together,'" Jones added.

Jones should only get better as he prepares for the 2025 season. There's still another level for him to reach, evidenced by his continued growth at Florida State.

During his final season with the Seminoles, Jones had a career-year. He was a starter on the 2023 ACC Championship. Jones was named an all-conference honorable mention and won FSU's Most Improved Player on Defense along with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award after totaling 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros