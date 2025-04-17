Former FSU star had one major question for Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars shook up the franchise in a major way this offseason, bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their next head coach. Coen is changing things up in his first chance to lead a team during his coaching career.
Last year, the Jaguars selected former Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones in the third round. Jones had a solid rookie season, outside of going viral for being hurdled by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. He appeared in all 17 games and made four starts, posting 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, eight pass deflections, and an interception.
Ahead of his second season with the franchise, Jones was uncertain about where exactly he fit in on the defense. He primarily saw action at nickel last season but was hoping to get a chance to return to the outside.
That was his first question for Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Luckily for him, they had a similar feeling.
"Last season when I was playing 100% nickel, I was asking them, 'can I go play corner?' That's what I play. Obviously I play nickel but bro, I guard people, like that's what I do," Jones said to News4JAX's Jamal St. Cyr. "I guard people, that's what I do. You know what I'm saying? I don't know what all went into it but just last season they wouldn't let me do it.
"So the coaching staff letting me be able to go do that, that's something when I first met with coach Camp [Anthony Campanile], when I first met with Liam [Coen], that's something I asked them, 'can I please go play corner?' and they was like 'well, actually that's what we were thinking' and I was like 'ok, well we all cool together,'" Jones added.
Jones should only get better as he prepares for the 2025 season. There's still another level for him to reach, evidenced by his continued growth at Florida State.
During his final season with the Seminoles, Jones had a career-year. He was a starter on the 2023 ACC Championship. Jones was named an all-conference honorable mention and won FSU's Most Improved Player on Defense along with the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award after totaling 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
