Former FSU football star projected to sign with Arizona Cardinals

The former Seminole is one of the top free agents remaining on the open market.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Free Agency period is winding down with the draft up next on the docket. There are still some quality players available but they don't necessarily come without risks.

Former Florida State cornerback and four-year pro Asante Samuel Jr. remains unsigned three weeks into free agency. Samuel Jr. recently completed his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and the franchise chose to let him move on. He missed all but four games last season due to a shoulder injury.

Still, the 25-year-old brings plenty of talent and potential to the table. It wouldn't be a surprise if he finds a home soon as he's one of the top free agents left on the market. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has Samuel Jr. No. 1 on his board and he sees a possible fit with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Among the teams in need of cornerback help, the Cardinals have the most money to spend as well as room to be a little patient with a player arguably still developing," Gagnon wrote. "And it’s worth noting they’ve already shown interest."

As far as the interest that Gagnon noted, the Cardinals hosted Samuel Jr. for a free agent visit last month. If Arizona was to sign him, Samuel Jr. would join up with fellow former FSU standouts such as outside linebacker Joshua Sweat, running back Trey Benson, and defensive back Jammie Robinson.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walks the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.

Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State

Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.

In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top-10 in the FBS.

Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.

