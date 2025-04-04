Former FSU football star projected to sign with Arizona Cardinals
The 2025 NFL Free Agency period is winding down with the draft up next on the docket. There are still some quality players available but they don't necessarily come without risks.
Former Florida State cornerback and four-year pro Asante Samuel Jr. remains unsigned three weeks into free agency. Samuel Jr. recently completed his rookie deal with the Los Angeles Chargers and the franchise chose to let him move on. He missed all but four games last season due to a shoulder injury.
Still, the 25-year-old brings plenty of talent and potential to the table. It wouldn't be a surprise if he finds a home soon as he's one of the top free agents left on the market. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has Samuel Jr. No. 1 on his board and he sees a possible fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
"Among the teams in need of cornerback help, the Cardinals have the most money to spend as well as room to be a little patient with a player arguably still developing," Gagnon wrote. "And it’s worth noting they’ve already shown interest."
As far as the interest that Gagnon noted, the Cardinals hosted Samuel Jr. for a free agent visit last month. If Arizona was to sign him, Samuel Jr. would join up with fellow former FSU standouts such as outside linebacker Joshua Sweat, running back Trey Benson, and defensive back Jammie Robinson.
During his professional career, Samuel Jr. has appeared in 50 games, making 47 starts. He's totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 37 pass deflections.
Reflecting On Samuel Jr.'s Career At Florida State
Samuel Jr. signed with Florida State as four-star prospect in the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart. He leaped into the rotation as a true freshman before becoming a starter during his final two seasons with the program.
In 2019, Samuel Jr. recorded a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. He was named third-team All-ACC while leading the league in pass deflections and ranking top-10 in the FBS.
Samuel Jr. played out his final collegiate season under head coach Mike Norvell. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, he recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and six pass deflections, earning first-team All-ACC honors.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
