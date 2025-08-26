Former FSU star RB faces uncertain future after NFL roster cut
The Florida State Seminoles have a great history of running backs in the National Football League: Warrick Dunn, Chris Thompson, and Dalvin Cook are just a few to name in the long line of talent.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
However, with the NFL preseason wrapping up, the reality of the business is that for the rosters to take a 53-man shape, players have to be cut and sent home.
This is now the case for former Florida State star running back Cam Akers, who was cut by the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
What Injuries Impacted Cam Akers' Career And Overall Statistics?
Akers has had an interesting career filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. As a rookie, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 attempts and two touchdowns alongside 11 receptions for 123 yards and another TD.
However, in 2021, Akers tore his Achilles tendon before training camp but was able to miraculously recover in five months due to his partaking of the SpeedBridge surgery and was able to suit up in Week 18 against the 49ers. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl that season.
In 2022, Akers played in 15 games for the Rams, totaling 786 yards and seven TDs on 188 carries. He was then traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September of 2023, where he put up 138 yards and a TD on 38 attempts. Tragedy struck again when he tore his left Achilles tendon against the Falcons in Week 9.
He joined the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and then eventually the Saints in 2025 before recently being cut.
Akers is left looking for a new opportunity with the season around the corner. Teams are always looking for ball carriers and he's a proven option with plenty of experience.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok