New England Patriots cut former FSU football standout
There are only four days remaining until teams across the NFL will be forced to cut down from 90 players to 53-man roster roster.
With the final preseason games wrapping up over the weekend, some franchises are getting an early start on the waiver wire.
The New England Patriots fell to the New York Giants in their last exhibition contest. On Friday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel announced multiple roster moves, including the release of a former Florida State standout.
Patriots Release Former Florida State Tight End Jaheim Bell
In what was a bit of surprise, second-year tight end Jaheim Bell was among the players that Patriots decided to cut.
Bell did not record a reception in New England's loss to the Giants on Thursday. In the other two preseason games, he totaled two catches for 28 yards.
The Patriots drafted Bell out of Florida State in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among ten former Seminoles selected in the draft that year.
During his rookie campaign in New England, Bell saw action in 15 games as a backup on offense and special teams. He caught two passes for 20 yards.
There's always a chance Bell could return to the practice squad but as of now he's searching for a new home with the regular season kicking off in just a few weeks.
Bell Had A Career Year During His Only Season At Florida State
Bell began his college career at South Carolina, transferring to Florida State for his final season of eligibility in 2023.
The Georgia native appeared in the first 13 games of the campaign, making nine starts. He caught 39 passes for a career-high 503 yards and two touchdowns while rushing four times for two yards and another score.
Bell recorded a season-high four catches for 87 yards in Florida State's 41-3 victory against Syracuse.
A key piece in the Seminoles' offensive attack, Bell was named FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year and selected to the second-team All-ACC team.
