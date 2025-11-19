Nole Gameday

Former FSU football star rejoins New England Patriots

The former Seminole is headed back to Foxborough.

Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) celebrates a defensive stop against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) celebrates a defensive stop against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The NFL is at one of its busiest windows of the season behind the scenes. Rosters are banged up, position groups are growing thin, and roster management is crucial as January rapidly approaches. Franchises start building future rosters, and this could be the case for one former FSU star.

Lovett Lands in Foxborough, Again

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr.
Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. (99) walks from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Former Florida State star defensive lineman Fabien Lovett is getting another opportunity with an NFL team, this time in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the New England Patriots, it was announced on Tuesday.

Lovett entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 after spending four seasons at FSU. The 6-foot-3, 316-pounder spent his rookie season on the Chiefs' practice squad before being released at the end of training camp. He then signed to the Patriots' practice squad in August but was released the following month.

According to Sportrac.com, his deal with New England is a one-year, $840,000 contract that would leave him an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) in 2026.

New England's starting defensive lineman, Milton Williams, recently went down with an injury in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the New York Jets, and the move could signal the franchise's attempt to bolster the defensive line via the practice squad.

Lovett at Florida State

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) raises the ACC Championship trophy after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After transferring from Mississippi State in 2020, Lovett appeared in 39 games during his time with the Seminoles, recording 74 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He was an integral piece of the 2023 ACC Championship team.

He will be joining former teammates DL Joshua Farmer and RB Jashaun Corbin in Massachusetts.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

DL Fabien Lovett *practice squad

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad

Published
