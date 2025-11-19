Former FSU football star rejoins New England Patriots
The NFL is at one of its busiest windows of the season behind the scenes. Rosters are banged up, position groups are growing thin, and roster management is crucial as January rapidly approaches. Franchises start building future rosters, and this could be the case for one former FSU star.
Lovett Lands in Foxborough, Again
Former Florida State star defensive lineman Fabien Lovett is getting another opportunity with an NFL team, this time in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the New England Patriots, it was announced on Tuesday.
READ MORE: How FSU football stacks up in national stats ten games into 2025 season
Lovett entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 after spending four seasons at FSU. The 6-foot-3, 316-pounder spent his rookie season on the Chiefs' practice squad before being released at the end of training camp. He then signed to the Patriots' practice squad in August but was released the following month.
According to Sportrac.com, his deal with New England is a one-year, $840,000 contract that would leave him an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) in 2026.
New England's starting defensive lineman, Milton Williams, recently went down with an injury in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the New York Jets, and the move could signal the franchise's attempt to bolster the defensive line via the practice squad.
Lovett at Florida State
After transferring from Mississippi State in 2020, Lovett appeared in 39 games during his time with the Seminoles, recording 74 tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He was an integral piece of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
He will be joining former teammates DL Joshua Farmer and RB Jashaun Corbin in Massachusetts.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
DL Fabien Lovett *practice squad
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants *injured reserve
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad
READ MORE: Former players, fans eager for FSU to get back on track after win over Virginia Tech
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok