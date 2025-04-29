Nole Gameday

Former FSU WR invited to Buccaneers rookie minicamp

The former Seminole will get another opportunity in the Sunshine State.

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Florida State had high hopes for Winston Wright Jr. when he transferred to Tallahassee from West Virginia in 2022. However, a leg injury he sustained as a passenger in a car accident derailed his tenure with the Seminoles. Wright Jr. was forced to miss the entirety of his first season with the program and still wasn't totally 100% going into 2023.

Clearly frustrated, Wright Jr. chose to depart from Florida State during the middle of the season, ending his tenure in garnet and gold with four catches for 36 yards and three kick returns for 85 yards.

Wright Jr. ended up East Carolina for his final season at the college level. He found his footing with the Pirates, starting in ten of his 11 appearances and catching 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 91 yards. Wright Jr. also returned 22 kickoffs for 590 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.

Though he wasn't selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, Wright Jr. is getting another opportunity in the Sunshine State. Wright Jr. will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for rookie minicamp next month.

If he's healthy, Wright Jr. brings interesting potential as a kickoff returner at the next level. He broke West Virginia's single-game record for kickoff returns in 2021. During his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright Jr. returned 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards (24.7 yards per return) and two touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 188-pound wide receiver posted a 4.43 40-yard dash at East Carolina's Pro Day. It seems like he's coming a long way from the leg injury that nearly ended his football career three years ago.

