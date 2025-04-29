Former FSU WR invited to Buccaneers rookie minicamp
Florida State had high hopes for Winston Wright Jr. when he transferred to Tallahassee from West Virginia in 2022. However, a leg injury he sustained as a passenger in a car accident derailed his tenure with the Seminoles. Wright Jr. was forced to miss the entirety of his first season with the program and still wasn't totally 100% going into 2023.
Clearly frustrated, Wright Jr. chose to depart from Florida State during the middle of the season, ending his tenure in garnet and gold with four catches for 36 yards and three kick returns for 85 yards.
Wright Jr. ended up East Carolina for his final season at the college level. He found his footing with the Pirates, starting in ten of his 11 appearances and catching 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 91 yards. Wright Jr. also returned 22 kickoffs for 590 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.
Though he wasn't selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, Wright Jr. is getting another opportunity in the Sunshine State. Wright Jr. will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for rookie minicamp next month.
If he's healthy, Wright Jr. brings interesting potential as a kickoff returner at the next level. He broke West Virginia's single-game record for kickoff returns in 2021. During his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright Jr. returned 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards (24.7 yards per return) and two touchdowns.
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound wide receiver posted a 4.43 40-yard dash at East Carolina's Pro Day. It seems like he's coming a long way from the leg injury that nearly ended his football career three years ago.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
