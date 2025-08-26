Former FSU quarterback cut by NFL team despite strong preseason showing
It's a big day around the NFL with teams across the league forced to cut down to 53-man rosters by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. That's creating a mixed outcome for players, with some realizing their dreams while others are receiving heartbreaking news.
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. Uiagalelei spent the entire offseason with the franchise and performed admirably during the preseason.
However, Uiagalelei finds himself on the outside looking in on the Chargers' roster bubble.
LA Chargers Elect To Release QB DJ Uiagalelei
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Los Angeles elected to cut Uiagalelei on Tuesday. There's a chance he'll make his way to LA's practice squad if he clears waivers.
Regardless, Uiagalelei made it farther than most analysts or fans expected after a rocky end to his college career at Florida State.
Uiagalelei had an opportunity to display some of the arm talent that made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school. In three preseason games, he completed 19/35 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns to one interception while adding five rushes for seven yards.
In the Chargers' loss to San Francisco over the weekend, Uiagalelei led the team with 170 passing yards on 16/31 passing. He threw two touchdowns to one interception. Uiagalelei's pick was returned for a touchdown in a tie game in the fourth quarter.
As of now, Los Angeles has three quarterbacks on its roster; Justin Herbert, Trey Lance, and Taylor Heinicke.
DJ Uiagalelei's 2024 Season At Florida State Didn't Go To Plan
Uiagalelei suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing hand in just the fourth game of the year. At the time, he was also nursing a lower-body ailment that he had acquired during the preseason.
With high hopes upon his arrival at Florida State, Uiagalelei completed just 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 37 times for -8 yards. Everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Seminoles.
It's a season most fans will be trying to put behind them this fall.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
