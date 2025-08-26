Nole Gameday

Former FSU quarterback cut by NFL team despite strong preseason showing

The former Seminole was among the final cuts for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dustin Lewis

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (13) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (13) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's a big day around the NFL with teams across the league forced to cut down to 53-man rosters by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. That's creating a mixed outcome for players, with some realizing their dreams while others are receiving heartbreaking news.

The Los Angeles Chargers brought in former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. Uiagalelei spent the entire offseason with the franchise and performed admirably during the preseason.

However, Uiagalelei finds himself on the outside looking in on the Chargers' roster bubble.

LA Chargers Elect To Release QB DJ Uiagalelei

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (7) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images / Jon Endow-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Los Angeles elected to cut Uiagalelei on Tuesday. There's a chance he'll make his way to LA's practice squad if he clears waivers.

Regardless, Uiagalelei made it farther than most analysts or fans expected after a rocky end to his college career at Florida State.

Uiagalelei had an opportunity to display some of the arm talent that made him a five-star prospect coming out of high school. In three preseason games, he completed 19/35 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns to one interception while adding five rushes for seven yards.

In the Chargers' loss to San Francisco over the weekend, Uiagalelei led the team with 170 passing yards on 16/31 passing. He threw two touchdowns to one interception. Uiagalelei's pick was returned for a touchdown in a tie game in the fourth quarter.

As of now, Los Angeles has three quarterbacks on its roster; Justin Herbert, Trey Lance, and Taylor Heinicke.

DJ Uiagalelei's 2024 Season At Florida State Didn't Go To Plan

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Uiagalelei suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing hand in just the fourth game of the year. At the time, he was also nursing a lower-body ailment that he had acquired during the preseason.

With high hopes upon his arrival at Florida State, Uiagalelei completed just 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 37 times for -8 yards. Everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Seminoles.

It's a season most fans will be trying to put behind them this fall.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *out for season

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *out for season

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

