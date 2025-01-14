Former FSU Star Jared Verse Steals Show in Rams-Vikings with 56-Yard Fumble TD
The first half of Monday night's Wild Card matchup featuring the LA Rams and the Minnesota Vikings featured multiple turnovers and a dominant defensive effort by the Rams. At the end of the second quarter, the Rams had already tallied six sacks, two turnovers, and a fumble recovery.
READ MORE: Seminole Legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. Commits To Florida State
The Rams put on a commanding performance through the first 30 minutes of football against the Vikings. Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse helped extend the lead after a scoop and score, followed by a dive and flip into the endzone. During the play, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon stripped Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and Verse took it to the house for a touchdown.
The Rams led the Vikings 24-3 entering the third quarter, but the play only led credence to why Verse made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season. Verse is a top candidate for 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year after a 4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and 11 tackle-for-loss year before Monday's matchup. .
Verse has already been named PFF.com's Defensive Rookie of the Year after earning an 86.2 PFF grade (1st among rookie defenders), with 77 pressures (4th among all defenders). He was listed seventh most valuable edge defender.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend