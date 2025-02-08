Four former Seminoles to make Super Bowl LIX appearance on Sunday
Four former Florida State players will compete for Super Bowl rings on Sunday, with two players on each team in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs feature defensive tackles Derrick Nnadi and Fabien Lovett Sr., while the Eagles have defensive end Josh Sweat and wide receiver Johnny Wilson.
Nnadi has the opportunity to earn his fourth Super Bowl ring Sunday evening. Lovett, Sweat and Wilson are chasing their first Super Bowl victories. With a Kansas City win, Nnadi would join JT Thomas, who played on the famed Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Steel Curtain’ defense, with four Super Bowl victories. Entering this weekend only 37 players in NFL history have played on four Super Bowl-winning teams and only three college programs have multiple alumni with four Super Bowl rings.
Nnadi, who lettered for the Seminoles from 2014-17 and earned All-ACC accolades each of his final three seasons, advanced to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in his first seven years in the NFL. He previously helped the Chiefs win Super Bowls LIV, LVII and LVIII and advance to Super Bowl LV. Lovett, a rookie on Kansas City’s practice squad, was a two-time All-ACC performer and served as team captain his senior year at Florida State.
Sweat is making his second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons after also helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Philadelphia and has recorded 252 tackles, 57 tackles for loss and 45.5 sacks in his seven seasons in the league. During his three-year career at Florida State, Sweat accumulated 138 tackles, 29.0 for loss with 14.5 sacks, and helped the Seminoles win the 2016 Orange Bowl.
Wilson also is making a Super Bowl appearance in his first season in the NFL. The rookie was drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Eagles and appeared in 19 games this season with five starts, including in the NFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was an All-ACC performer in both of his seasons at Florida State and holds the Cheez-It Bowl and FSU bowl records with 202 receiving yards in FSU’s win over Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl.
This year marks the 13th straight Super Bowl with Florida State representation and 43rd of 59 Super Bowls all-time. Florida State alumni have collectively made 99 Super Bowl appearances and earned 50 Super Bowl rings. This will be the ninth straight year at least one Seminole was on the winning team and 33rd all-time.
Florida State is one eight college programs with multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP of Super Bowl XI after making four catches for 79 yards in Oakland’s 32-14 win over Minnesota. Dexter Jackson was the Super Bowl XXXVII MVP after grabbing two interceptions in Tampa Bay’s 48-21 win over Oakland.
Super Bowl LIX begins at 6:30 p.m. on FOX.
