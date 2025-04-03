FSU Football star visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly three weeks away from kicking off. With time dwindling down until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, teams around the league are building out their draft boards and meeting with prospects to ensure they make the right decision.
Former Florida State star cornerback Azareye'h Thomas is a potential first-round selection. Thomas has solidified his status over the last few months after competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and FSU's Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in front of scouts and team personnel last month, notching a 4.58 time along with a 4.21 shuttle.
During the course of Pro Day, Thomas went through position drills that were led by former Pittsburgh Steelers standout and scout, Ike Taylor. Coincidentally enough, Pittsburgh is showing some real interest in one of the youngest players in the draft.
According to SteelersNow's Alan Saunders, Thomas is among four prospects that the Steelers brought in for top-30 pre-draft visits on Thursday. This will give the two parties a formal opportunity to learn more about each other.
Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Outside of that, the Steelers aren't currently tabbed to draft again until the third round at No. 83 overall. The franchise could trade back into the field depending on how things shake out.
Thomas chose to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his third season at Florida State. In his lone year as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender on the roster. Thomas totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception in 12 games.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
