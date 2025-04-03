Nole Gameday

FSU Football star visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Could the Steelers select the former Seminole standout in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Dustin Lewis

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is exactly three weeks away from kicking off. With time dwindling down until the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, teams around the league are building out their draft boards and meeting with prospects to ensure they make the right decision.

Former Florida State star cornerback Azareye'h Thomas is a potential first-round selection. Thomas has solidified his status over the last few months after competing at the Reese's Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, and FSU's Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in front of scouts and team personnel last month, notching a 4.58 time along with a 4.21 shuttle.

During the course of Pro Day, Thomas went through position drills that were led by former Pittsburgh Steelers standout and scout, Ike Taylor. Coincidentally enough, Pittsburgh is showing some real interest in one of the youngest players in the draft.

According to SteelersNow's Alan Saunders, Thomas is among four prospects that the Steelers brought in for top-30 pre-draft visits on Thursday. This will give the two parties a formal opportunity to learn more about each other.

Pittsburgh holds the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Outside of that, the Steelers aren't currently tabbed to draft again until the third round at No. 83 overall. The franchise could trade back into the field depending on how things shake out.

Azareye'h Thomas
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (8) warms up before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Thomas chose to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft following his third season at Florida State. In his lone year as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender on the roster. Thomas totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception in 12 games.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

