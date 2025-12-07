Shedeur Sanders Had Classy Response to Getting Pulled Off Field on Browns’ Final Play
The Browns have lost some bad games due to their quarterback play this season. In Sunday's 31-29 defeat to the Titans, that wasn't the case.
In by far his best NFL game of his career thus far, Shedeur Sanders finished with 364 yards, three touchdown passes, and a rushing score in the loss, making some sweet history in the process: the fifth-round rookie became the first Browns quarterback with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the same game since 1950.
In the wake of the narrow defeat, some fans are pointing the finger at coach Kevin Stefanski, who curiously took out Sanders on the Browns' final offensive play of the game, a two-point conversion attempt that went terribly wrong.
Sanders was asked about getting pulled and whether he wished he had the ball in that moment to potentially tie the game. He had quite the classy response, refusing to throw anyone under the bus on the call:
"If I'm out there any play, I would wish I would always have the ball in my hands, but that's not what football is. Sometimes you got to run the ball, sometimes you got to kick a field goal. ... In any situation, of course you would want to. But I know we practiced something, and we executed it in practice, and we just didn't seem to do it today. I would never go against what the call was or anything."
Stefanki bluntly addressed the Browns' disastrous two-point conversion attempt in his postgame press conference, telling reporters: "Not going to get into all the specifics, but obviously did not go as we thought it would."
When probed specifically why he decided to pull Sanders, Stefanski said, "Again, it's a two-point play. Didn't come through on our first two-point play, got to the second two-point play, we didn't come through. But that's on me."
It does seem a little strange that Stefanski would pull his starting quarterback in the biggest moment of the game to run a trick play, especially given how well the Colorado product was playing at the end of the fourth quarter. In any case, Sanders seems to have cemented his starter role for the time being and will get his next chance to impress against the Bears next Sunday.