Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Help Rams Combine For Nine Sacks In Their Playoff Debuts
In their first playoff game in the NFL, former Florida State stars Jared Verse and Braden Fiske helped the Los Angeles Rams prevail against the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-9 victory on Monday night. Despite the Rams hosting their Wild Card game in Arizona due to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams’ defense recorded an impressive nine sacks against the 14-3 Vikings.
READ MORE: Seminole Legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. Commits To Florida State
Defensive tackle Braden Fiske has been on a tear all year. During the regular season, Fiske recorded 44 total tackles, 24 assists, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. During his playoff debut, Fiske accounted for one tackle, one assist, and a half-sack. He didn’t need to do much as the rest of the defense carried the load.
As for Verse, he’s arguably having an even better year as a rookie.
Already the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
During his playoff debut, Verse stole the show with a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown which put the Rams ahead 17-3. In addition, Verse also recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist).
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Jan. 19 at 3 pm ET.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend