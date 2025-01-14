Nole Gameday

Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Help Rams Combine For Nine Sacks In Their Playoff Debuts

The Florida State tandem wreaked havoc against the Vikings during their Wild Card matchup.

Jackson Bakich

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In their first playoff game in the NFL, former Florida State stars Jared Verse and Braden Fiske helped the Los Angeles Rams prevail against the Minnesota Vikings in their 27-9 victory on Monday night. Despite the Rams hosting their Wild Card game in Arizona due to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams’ defense recorded an impressive nine sacks against the 14-3 Vikings.

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske has been on a tear all year. During the regular season, Fiske recorded 44 total tackles, 24 assists, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. During his playoff debut, Fiske accounted for one tackle, one assist, and a half-sack. He didn’t need to do much as the rest of the defense carried the load.

As for Verse, he’s arguably having an even better year as a rookie.

Already the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.

During his playoff debut, Verse stole the show with a 57-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown which put the Rams ahead 17-3. In addition, Verse also recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist).

The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Jan. 19 at 3 pm ET.

