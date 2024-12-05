Nole Gameday

LA Rams' Braden Fiske Ranks Among Top 10 in Early 2025 Pro Bowl Voting

Fiske is the only Ram inside the top 10 during the early voting period.

Tommy Mire

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Former Florida State star defensive tackle Braden Fiske very quickly made a name for himself on the 2023 Seminole squad, totaling 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks during his lone season in Tallahassee, FL. Paired with former teammate Jared Verse, the two went in the early round of the 2024 NFL Draft to the LA Rams, with Fiske going in round No. 2.

The NFL released its first list of potential 2025 Pro Bowl selectees, and Fiske currently has the fifth-most fan votes among defensive tackles during his rookie season with the Rams, trailing Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, Quinnen Williams, and Cameron Heyward. Fiske has totaled six sacks, 15 tackles, and two forced fumbles in 2024 ahead of the Rams' Sunday 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Player selections are determined by a consensus vote of coaches, fans, and fellow players. Each group's vote counts as one-third in determining who will be selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. NFL coaches and players cast their votes on Dec. 27.

Early Pro Bowl voting for fans started on November 25, and fans can vote here. Starting on Dec. 9, fans can vote on social media while votes count as double on social media on Dec. 22 and 23. Fans vote on social media by using a player's name as a hashtag such as #BradenFiske.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are set to take place in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

