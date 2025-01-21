LA Rams Defensive End Jared Verse Named PWFA Defensive Rookie of the Year
Whether you saw him flying through the air to land a sack during the playoffs or front flipping into the end zone on a scoop and score a touchdown, former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse has built himself into a household name during his first year in the NFL.
Adding another accolade under his belt, it is no surprise that the All-American and Pro Bowler out of Dayton, OH, has now been named PWFA Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Pro Football Writers Association named Verse their Rookie of the Year after a season where he inflicted ruin on opponents, tallying 4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, two passes defended, and 18 quarterback hits during the regular season.
Verse has already been named PFF.com's Defensive Rookie Of The Year and is a current front-runner to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, which will be announced the night before Super Bowl LIX on February 9.
Although the Rams lost their divisional playoff round 28-22 to the Philidelphia Eagles, the former Seminoles should be a mainstay in LA.
Verse was drafted by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 19th overall, after spending two seasons with the 'Noles. He had back-to-back nine-sack seasons and totaled 89 tackles, 30 for a loss, 18 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
