Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU Football QB following NFL Draft

The former Seminole is headed back to the West Coast.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the helmet belonging to Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (not pictured) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Florida State only had two players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (3rd round, New York Jets) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (5th round, New England Patriots) found homes at the professional level.

With that being said, the madness will only continue over the next few days as teams turn the page to the undrafted free agent market.

Following the conclusion of the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers signed former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to an undrafted free agent deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Uiagalelei spent the 2024 season in Tallahassee after transferring to Florida State from Oregon State. He had a disappointing campaign, completing 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season.

The California native dealt with multiple ailments during his lone year with the Seminoles. A knee injury that dated back to fall camp limited his mobility. Uiagalelei rushed 37 times for -8 yards, the worst mark of his career by a wide margin. A season earlier at Oregon State, he proved to be effective with his legs, rushing 68 times for 219 yards and six touchdowns.

During his college career, Uiagalelei completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.

Uiagalelei was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class while spending his prep career at St. John Bosco.

The Los Angeles Chargers now have a quarterback room that includes Uiagalelei, Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, and Trey Lance.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

