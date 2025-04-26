Los Angeles Chargers sign former FSU Football QB following NFL Draft
Florida State only had two players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft as cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (3rd round, New York Jets) and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (5th round, New England Patriots) found homes at the professional level.
With that being said, the madness will only continue over the next few days as teams turn the page to the undrafted free agent market.
Following the conclusion of the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers signed former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to an undrafted free agent deal, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Uiagalelei spent the 2024 season in Tallahassee after transferring to Florida State from Oregon State. He had a disappointing campaign, completing 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season.
The California native dealt with multiple ailments during his lone year with the Seminoles. A knee injury that dated back to fall camp limited his mobility. Uiagalelei rushed 37 times for -8 yards, the worst mark of his career by a wide margin. A season earlier at Oregon State, he proved to be effective with his legs, rushing 68 times for 219 yards and six touchdowns.
During his college career, Uiagalelei completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.
Uiagalelei was a five-star prospect in the 2020 class while spending his prep career at St. John Bosco.
The Los Angeles Chargers now have a quarterback room that includes Uiagalelei, Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke, and Trey Lance.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
