Los Angeles Rams Standout Defensive Lineman Ruled Out With Knee Injury Against Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are embroiled in a back-and-forth battle in the snow on Sunday afternoon. The Rams have been putting consistent pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, racking up four sacks in the first half.
A pair of former Florida State standouts, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, are at the forefront of Los Angeles's pass rush. Fiske got things started by bringing down Hurts in the first quarter to force an Eagles punt after the Rams surrendered a touchdown on the opening drive.
Following the sack, Fiske limped back to the sideline and didn't return for the remainder of the first half. He entered the injury tent to be evaluated and was spotted on an exercise bike while using a heating pad on his knee.
According to the Rams, Fiske has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Eagles. He ended the contest with one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Fiske set the LA franchise record for sacks by a rookie in their first two playoff games. Verse surpassed at him at the conclusion of the second quarter with his second sack on Hurts.
Los Angeles will need the rest of its defense to step up with Fiske on the sideline to advance to the NFC Championship.
