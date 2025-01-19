Nole Gameday

Los Angeles Rams Standout Defensive Lineman Ruled Out With Knee Injury Against Eagles

Following a sack, the standout rookie and former Seminole was forced to the sidelines and he won't be able to return.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrates a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are embroiled in a back-and-forth battle in the snow on Sunday afternoon. The Rams have been putting consistent pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, racking up four sacks in the first half.

A pair of former Florida State standouts, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, are at the forefront of Los Angeles's pass rush. Fiske got things started by bringing down Hurts in the first quarter to force an Eagles punt after the Rams surrendered a touchdown on the opening drive.

Following the sack, Fiske limped back to the sideline and didn't return for the remainder of the first half. He entered the injury tent to be evaluated and was spotted on an exercise bike while using a heating pad on his knee.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell In Philly To Support Five Former Seminole Standouts In Eagles-Rams Game

According to the Rams, Fiske has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Eagles. He ended the contest with one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Fiske set the LA franchise record for sacks by a rookie in their first two playoff games. Verse surpassed at him at the conclusion of the second quarter with his second sack on Hurts.

Los Angeles will need the rest of its defense to step up with Fiske on the sideline to advance to the NFC Championship.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'

• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul

 Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason

 Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros