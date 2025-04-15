Nole Gameday

Miami Dolphins mutually exploring trade options for former Florida State star, 7x Pro Bowler

The former Seminole could be playing for a new franchise in 2025.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL offseason has already delivered plenty of exciting trades. Could another big deal be on the horizon?

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually exploring trade options. After two seasons with the Dolphins, there's a growing probability that Ramsey will be playing for a different franchise in 2025.

READ MORE: FSU football's Mike Norvell opens up about historically awful 2024 season

Ramsey is owed $25.1 million this season and is under contract through 2028-29. He signed a three-year/$72.3 million extension with the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season. At the time, the deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

The 30-year-old is coming off a campaign where he totaled 60 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections in 17 starts. Ramsey is gearing up for his tenth season at the professional level.

The Miami Dolphins hold nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall pick.

Reflecting On Jalen Ramsey's Career At Florida State

Ramsey signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2013 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He started all 14 games as a true freshman, playing a big role on defense as the Seminoles took down Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.

Over the next two seasons, Ramsey would establish himself as one of the top defensive backs to ever don garnet and gold. He was a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection in 2014-15 and a consensus All-American in 2015. Ramsey totaled 180 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, three interceptions, and 23 pass deflections with the Seminoles.

Ramsey still makes appearances in Tallahassee and he has an All-American brick in his honor that still sits outside of the Moore Athletic Center.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros