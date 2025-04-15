Miami Dolphins mutually exploring trade options for former Florida State star, 7x Pro Bowler
The 2025 NFL offseason has already delivered plenty of exciting trades. Could another big deal be on the horizon?
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins and standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually exploring trade options. After two seasons with the Dolphins, there's a growing probability that Ramsey will be playing for a different franchise in 2025.
Ramsey is owed $25.1 million this season and is under contract through 2028-29. He signed a three-year/$72.3 million extension with the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 season. At the time, the deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
The 30-year-old is coming off a campaign where he totaled 60 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections in 17 starts. Ramsey is gearing up for his tenth season at the professional level.
The Miami Dolphins hold nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall pick.
Reflecting On Jalen Ramsey's Career At Florida State
Ramsey signed with Florida State as a five-star prospect in the 2013 class under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He started all 14 games as a true freshman, playing a big role on defense as the Seminoles took down Auburn in the final BCS National Championship.
Over the next two seasons, Ramsey would establish himself as one of the top defensive backs to ever don garnet and gold. He was a back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection in 2014-15 and a consensus All-American in 2015. Ramsey totaled 180 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries that he returned for touchdowns, three interceptions, and 23 pass deflections with the Seminoles.
Ramsey still makes appearances in Tallahassee and he has an All-American brick in his honor that still sits outside of the Moore Athletic Center.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
