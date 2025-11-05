Multiple NFL teams showing interest in former FSU football star after injury return
Injuries come in all shapes and sizes. Football is a physical sport, and not one football player has gone through a season without playing through a nagging injury. For former Florida State star corner Asante Samuel, Jr., who the LA Chargers drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it is no different.
Teams looking to stock up at the cornerback position and save draft stock have started looking at the NFL veteran after he was cleared to play this upcoming season.
Samuel, Jr. Expected to Visit Multiple Teams
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and the Carolina Panthers have all shown interest in the 26-year-old and that the three franchises have scheduled visits, starting with the Panthers.
READ MORE: Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Panthers, Packers Emerging as Top Suitors
The Packers would be an interesting fit, as would Carolina. Green Bay will be down cornerback Nate Hobbs, who suffered an MCL injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time, and the leadership in Wisconsin could be eyeing a plug-and-play replacement in Samuel.
Samuel Jr. has recorded 176 tackles and six interceptions across 50 career games, in his 47 starts, but missed the majority of the 2024 season with the injury. He played in every game in 2023, posting 63 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions before undergoing a spinal fusion surgery that sidelined him as his contract expired.
If he were to sign with Carolina, he'd be joining Tre'von Moehrig, CJ Henderson, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, and Corey Thornton. Panthers' DC Ejiro Evero is entering the final year of his contract and could use a starting-caliber corner opposite Jaycee Horn.
It is worth noting that the New Orleans Saints have shown interest, and the two have a history. Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was his head coach with the Chargers during Samuel's time there.
Where Samuel ultimately lands remains to be seen, but his track record of playmaking speaks for itself. With multiple contenders expressing interest and his health trending in the right direction, the former Seminole could soon find a fresh opportunity to reestablish himself as a playmaker in the NFL.
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok