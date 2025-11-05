Nole Gameday

Multiple NFL teams showing interest in former FSU football star after injury return

After being cleared from a spinal fusion surgery, the former standout will explore his options as a free agent.

Tommy Mire

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reacts as Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) misses a field goal during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reacts as Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) misses a field goal during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries come in all shapes and sizes. Football is a physical sport, and not one football player has gone through a season without playing through a nagging injury. For former Florida State star corner Asante Samuel, Jr., who the LA Chargers drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it is no different.

Teams looking to stock up at the cornerback position and save draft stock have started looking at the NFL veteran after he was cleared to play this upcoming season.

Samuel, Jr. Expected to Visit Multiple Teams

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) and safety Derwin James Jr. (3) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and the Carolina Panthers have all shown interest in the 26-year-old and that the three franchises have scheduled visits, starting with the Panthers.

READ MORE: Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Panthers, Packers Emerging as Top Suitors

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Packers would be an interesting fit, as would Carolina. Green Bay will be down cornerback Nate Hobbs, who suffered an MCL injury and is expected to miss an extended period of time, and the leadership in Wisconsin could be eyeing a plug-and-play replacement in Samuel.

Samuel Jr. has recorded 176 tackles and six interceptions across 50 career games, in his 47 starts, but missed the majority of the 2024 season with the injury. He played in every game in 2023, posting 63 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions before undergoing a spinal fusion surgery that sidelined him as his contract expired.

If he were to sign with Carolina, he'd be joining Tre'von Moehrig, CJ Henderson, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Akayleb Evans, and Corey Thornton. Panthers' DC Ejiro Evero is entering the final year of his contract and could use a starting-caliber corner opposite Jaycee Horn.

It is worth noting that the New Orleans Saints have shown interest, and the two have a history. Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was his head coach with the Chargers during Samuel's time there.

Where Samuel ultimately lands remains to be seen, but his track record of playmaking speaks for itself. With multiple contenders expressing interest and his health trending in the right direction, the former Seminole could soon find a fresh opportunity to reestablish himself as a playmaker in the NFL.

READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros