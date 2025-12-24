Which position group is FSU football's biggest need in the transfer portal?

The Florida State Seminoles have suffered their fair share of attrition as the NCAA Transfer Portal's January 2 window approaches. FSU has lost multiple starters and a few key developmental underclassmen, along with backups, leaving the depth chart depleted.

The latest transfer announcement came from redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn after three seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, which raises its own concerns, but a position group that has been hit the hardest has been the core of defensive backs that have either been dismissed from the program, made their intentions clear to transfer, or have graduated and expected to take their careers to the professional level.

The Defensive Backfield Should be a Priority

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0), defensive back Ashlynd Barker (27), defensive back Edwin Joseph (3), and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

23 players are not expected to be in Garnet and Gold next season, and nearly half are on the defensive side of the ball, with the two biggest names in the secondary being Ja'Bril Rawls and Edwin Joseph. Promising underclassman Cai Bates is also out the door, while Ricky Knight was suspended from the team earlier this year.

FSU has some experience returning in Quindarrius Jones, Shamar Arnoux, and Charles Lester III, but the corner position remains relatively thin with Jerry Wilson exhausting his eligibility.

At safety, the 'Noles return K.J. Kirkland and Ashlynd Barker, who have played for 65 games combined, but if Earl Little, Jr., decides to head to the NFL, Tony White's 3-3-5 defense will need someone to step up or proven depth beyond the two.

Why FSU Can’t Rely on Youth Alone in the Secondary

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Quindarrius Jones (16) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Florida State will likely need 2-5 proven starters to fit White's scheme alongside some younger talent stepping up to fill larger roles. Former four-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon was FSU's highest-rated commit when he signed in 2026, which could be an option depending on how he develops in the offseason, but placing all your chips on a true freshman at such a position of need seems risky.

They also signed former three-star safety Darryl Bell III and corner Jordan Crutchfield last recruiting cycle.

The FSU defense allowed 203 completions and 20 passing touchdowns while recording 12 interceptions last season with the previous roster; with the departure of key players from that defense, that number will likely drop if not addressed. Ranking 40th in passing yards per game, they also allowed 1,221 yards after catch, so finding a sure tackler should be taken into consideration.

The direction of the secondary under the new defensive backs coach, Blue Adams, will undoubtedly change the outlook of the 2026 Seminole defense. As attrition continues, expect to see some new faces roaming the backfield with what is expected to be a robust transfer market.

