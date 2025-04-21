New mock draft sends former FSU football cornerback to New York Jets
Although the Florida State Seminoles won't have nearly as many players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft as they did after the 2023 ACC Championship season, multiple players are expected to find themselves playing for NFL franchises when the draft is over on April 26.
Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, punter Alex Mastromanno, and placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald are all anticipated to get a phone call on one of the draft days, but one name that hasn't been floating around various mock NFL Draft lists is cornerback Fentrell Cypress, II.
NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter currently has Cypress getting taken by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the draft with the No. 207 pick overall.
"Sixth-year senior with fluid feet and above-average athleticism. Cypress is slender-framed and will get jostled around in physical matchups," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He’s explosive but doesn’t have the instincts and decisiveness to make enough plays on the football. He’s experienced in both man and zone coverages, and he might have the quickness to bump inside. His issues as a tackler could be a problem for teams considering him as a nickelback, though."
Cypress ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Florida State's Pro Day, adding a 38-inch vertical and 10-3 broad jump. He also ran a 6.84 three-cone drill, coming in above average for the cornerback position. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native spent two seasons with the 'Noles, transferring in from Virginia ahead of the 2023 season.
Playing in 42 games during his collegiate career, Cypress has recorded 125 tackles, 27 passes defended, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
The All-ACC mention dealt with a season-ending injury in 2024, only playing in nine games but appears to be healthy entering the draft.
