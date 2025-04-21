Former Florida State big man enters transfer portal for second time

NEWS: Syracuse big man Naheem McLeod is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



McLeod is a 7-foot-4 big man who began his career playing two seasons at Florida State before playing the last two at Syracuse.



For his career, he's averaged 3.7PPG, 2.6RPG and 1.0BPG.