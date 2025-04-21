Former Florida State big man enters transfer portal for second time
Florida State's roster has changed rapidly on the hardwood over the past two seasons. Entering 2025-26 under first-year head coach Luke Loucks, no player on the Seminoles has suited up in garnet and gold for more than one season.
It's a different sport and movement is inevitable. Since the conclusion of March Madness and the NCAA Tournament, over 1,000 players across the country have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday, Syracuse senior center and former FSU big man, Naheem McLeod, went back into the portal for a second time, according to League Ready. McLeod spent the last two seasons in the ACC with the Orange but he's looking for a new home for his final year of eligibility.
It's wild that McLeod has another year to play as he originally signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2019 class. However, he was forced to delay his enrollment due to not academically qualifying and landing at the JUCO level.
McLeod suited up at Chipola in 2020-21 prior to arriving in Tallahassee.
During his two seasons at Florida State, McLeod appeared in 46 games and made 16 starts. For the most part, he was on the fringe of the rotation and dealt with multiple injuries. In 2022-23, he averaged 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over 13.1 minutes per game.
McLeod landed at Syracuse when the program was transitioning from longtime head coach Jim Boeheim to current coach Adrian Autry. He started in 14 games in 2023-24 prior to a season-ending foot injury. McLeod didn't see much action this past season, though he did appear in the Orange's ACC Tournament victory against Florida State, grabbing three rebounds and throwing down a dunk in the process.
The 7-foot-4, 265-pound center will likely be looking for a bigger oportunity during his last run at the college level.
Who Does Have Florida State Basketball Have For The 2025 Season?
Senior F Alex Steen
Senior F Chauncey Wiggins
Senior G Kobe Magee
Senior G Lajae Jones
Redshirt Junior G Robert McCray V
Sophomore G Martin Somerville
Sophomore G AJ Swinton
Sophomore F Alier Maluk
Freshman F Thomas Bassong
Freshman G Cam Miles
