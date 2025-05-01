New York Jets make major contract announcement for former FSU star
The New York Jets were delivered some major injury news early in the 2024-25 season.
In just the second game of the year, promising outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. A season after making the Pro Bowl, Johnson II was knocked out for the rest of the year.
The former Florida State star and 2021 All-American has been working his way back since then. The Jets have to like what they're seeing as the franchise exercised Johnson II's fifth-year option on Wednesday.
Johnson II is already under contract for 2025 and now he's set to earn $13.4 million in 2026.
READ MORE: ACC Champion offensive starter returns to FSU football
The Jets selected Johnson II with the No. 26 overall pick in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He contributed in the rotation as a rookie before jumping into the starting lineup the following season.
In 2023, Johnson II started in all 17 games, totaling 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and one interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
New York hired Aaron Glenn away from the Detroit Lions to be its next head coach. Johnson II has a chance to play a big role for the franchise next season dependong on his recovery.
Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State
Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.
Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.
The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.
Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok