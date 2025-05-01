Nole Gameday

New York Jets make major contract announcement for former FSU star

The Jets are planning to keep the former Seminole around despite a season-ending injury in 2024.

Aug 12, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmet during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were delivered some major injury news early in the 2024-25 season.

In just the second game of the year, promising outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. A season after making the Pro Bowl, Johnson II was knocked out for the rest of the year.

The former Florida State star and 2021 All-American has been working his way back since then. The Jets have to like what they're seeing as the franchise exercised Johnson II's fifth-year option on Wednesday.

Johnson II is already under contract for 2025 and now he's set to earn $13.4 million in 2026.

The Jets selected Johnson II with the No. 26 overall pick in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He contributed in the rotation as a rookie before jumping into the starting lineup the following season.

In 2023, Johnson II started in all 17 games, totaling 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and one interception that he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

New York hired Aaron Glenn away from the Detroit Lions to be its next head coach. Johnson II has a chance to play a big role for the franchise next season dependong on his recovery.

Jermaine Johnson II
Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) takes the field against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Reflecting on Jermaine Johnson II's Career at Florida State

Prior to his time in the NFL, Johnson II had a well-traveled college career that included stops at Independence Community College and Georgia before transferring to Florida State in 2021. Though he spent just one season with the Seminoles, Johnson II made a major impact on the field and in the locker room, along with helping build the culture that head coach Mike Norvell instilled in Tallahassee.

Johnson II totaled 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and a fumble that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in sacks and tackles for loss.

The Minnesota native saved his best performances for the most important games. Johnson II recorded seven tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in Florida State's 31-28 victory against Miami. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Seminoles in the rivalry.

Johnson II went on to be selected as an All-American by multiple publications, earning him a brick in his honor that still sits outside the Moore Athletic Center. He's continued to be a familiar face in Tallahassee and holds the appreciation of the fanbase for giving them highlight moments during tough times.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

