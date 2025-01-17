New York Jets Sign Another Former Florida State Standout
The New York Jets are beginning to become a hub for former Florida State standouts. The Jets are now one of two franchises in the NFL with three Seminoles on their roster, the other being the Los Angeles Rams (Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Keir Thomas).
On Friday, the Jets announced they were signing former FSU wide receiver Ontaria Wilson to a reserve/futures contract. The deal means Wilson will be on New York's 90-man roster to begin the offseason. He joins quarterback Jordan Travis and outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson II in green and white.
Wilson spent the 2024 season in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He had a productive rookie year, hauling in 71 receptions for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns in 18 appearances. Wilson caught a season-high 13 passes for 201 yards and a score in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Calgary Stampeders on June 29.
READ MORE: Six Players No Longer Listed On Florida State's Updated Roster, QB Returning From Portal
The Georgia native played a pivotal role in Winnipeg finishing 14-6 with an appearance in the 111th Grey Cup. The Bombers rebounded from an 0-4 start, winning 12 straight games to get back into playoff contention before falling short in the championship game to the Toronto Argonauts. In the loss, Wilson led all players in receiving with five catches for 99 yards.
After going undrafted in 2023, Wilson was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers. He impressed in practice and caught one pass for 14 yards in three preseason games. Wilson was among LA's final cuts in training camp.
Reflecting On Ontaria Wilson's Career At Florida State
Wilson initially signed with the Seminoles as a three-star cornerback in the 2017 class, joining the program alongside high school teammate and former FSU wide receiver, Tamorrion Terry. He converted to wide receiver in 2018. Over his six seasons in Tallahassee, Wilson played for three different head coaches, five different offensive coordinators, and three different wide receivers coaches. Regardless, he stuck around and became a consistent starter and valuable playmaker.
After leading Florida State in receiving in 2020 and 2021, Wilson recorded a career-high 495 yards and four touchdowns during his final season in garnet and gold in 2022. He tied his best single-game performance with seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a one-point victory against LSU in New Orleans. In total, Williams appeared in 51 games, with 36 starts, and caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air while rushing seven times for 57 yards and another score on the ground with the Seminoles.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'