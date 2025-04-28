Nole Gameday

NFL Insider speculates possible position change for ex-FSU QB with LA Chargers

Could the former Seminole change positions at the NFL level?

Jun 13, 2023; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmet of quarterback Easton Stick (2) during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made an interesting move following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite a disappointing season in Tallahassee, the Chargers decided to bring in former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as an undrafted free agent. However, could Uiagalelei look to try out a different position at the NFL level?

Shortly after Uiagalelei signed with the Chargers, NFL insider Albert Greer speculated on Uiagalelei's future, noting he'll watching to see if the quarterback moves to tight end.

"Will be interesting to see if he winds up at tight end," Greer wrote on social media.

It is worth noting that Los Angeles listed Uiagalelei as a quarterback in a release announcing the addition of 18 undrafted free agents.

By all accounts, Uiagalelei appears to be preparing himself to continue playing quarterback. He threw passes in front of NFL scouts and other personnel at Florida State's Pro Day in March, his first public outing since a season-ending injury to his throwing hand in 2024.

During his lone season at Florida State, Uiagalelei also dealt with a leg injury. He completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions in five starts.

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. In his five seasons, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Dustin Lewis

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros