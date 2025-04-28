NFL Insider speculates possible position change for ex-FSU QB with LA Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers made an interesting move following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite a disappointing season in Tallahassee, the Chargers decided to bring in former Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as an undrafted free agent. However, could Uiagalelei look to try out a different position at the NFL level?
Shortly after Uiagalelei signed with the Chargers, NFL insider Albert Greer speculated on Uiagalelei's future, noting he'll watching to see if the quarterback moves to tight end.
"Will be interesting to see if he winds up at tight end," Greer wrote on social media.
It is worth noting that Los Angeles listed Uiagalelei as a quarterback in a release announcing the addition of 18 undrafted free agents.
By all accounts, Uiagalelei appears to be preparing himself to continue playing quarterback. He threw passes in front of NFL scouts and other personnel at Florida State's Pro Day in March, his first public outing since a season-ending injury to his throwing hand in 2024.
During his lone season at Florida State, Uiagalelei also dealt with a leg injury. He completed 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions in five starts.
Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. In his five seasons, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
