NFL Suspends Las Vegas Raiders' Defensive End, Former FSU Standout For Substance Abuse Violation
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end and former Florida State standout Janarius Robinson will not play another game this season after being served a three-game suspension without pay by the NFL for violating the NFL's "Substances of Abuse Policy."
While there have been no specifics released on the violation yet, Robinson was charged with a DUI in February of this year after he allegedly struck a woman with his car on the Las Vegas strip. The three-game suspension will effectively end his 2024 season.
Robinson spent five years at Florida State and was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was waived before the 2022 season and spent time on the Vikings practice squad before briefly joining the Philidelphia Eagles. He was waived by the Eagles, joined the Raiders' practice squad, and was elevated to the active roster on a two-year, $1.85M contract. He appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and recorded five total tackles and half a sack in 2024.
During his time at Florida State, he accumulated 105 tackles, 21 for a loss, and eight sacks in the 42 games he appeared in.
