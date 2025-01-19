Nole Gameday

Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Trolls Rams' Jared Verse On Explosive Touchdown Run

Verse called out Philadelphia fans earlier in the week and Barkley took the opportunity to troll him on a scoring run.

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Former Florida State star and Los Angeles Rams standout, Jared Verse, was born in Ohio and spent his prep career in Pennsylvania. With that being said, he hasn't garnered much support close to home this week after expressing his distaste for Eagles fans leading up to the playoff matchup against Philadelphia this weekend.

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley responded to Verse's comments, believing it wasn't the smartest thing for the rookie to say. Barkley found himself in a position to troll Verse in the first half of Philadelphia and LA's divisional clash.

Late in the first quarter, Barkley exploded right through the middle of the Rams' defense, finding himself with plenty of open room for a 62-yard touchdown. At the end of the run, he spotted a familiar face looking to chase him down.

Barkley looked back and saw Verse in pursuit, slowing down the jets slightly to showboat as he cruised into the end zone. Regardless, Verse never gave up on the play and showed off ridiculous speed at his size.

Verse has since responded with a sack in the first half, joining fellow FSU standout Braden Fiske with a takedown of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are holding on to a slim lead with halftime coming up.

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

