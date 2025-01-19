Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Trolls Rams' Jared Verse On Explosive Touchdown Run
Former Florida State star and Los Angeles Rams standout, Jared Verse, was born in Ohio and spent his prep career in Pennsylvania. With that being said, he hasn't garnered much support close to home this week after expressing his distaste for Eagles fans leading up to the playoff matchup against Philadelphia this weekend.
Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley responded to Verse's comments, believing it wasn't the smartest thing for the rookie to say. Barkley found himself in a position to troll Verse in the first half of Philadelphia and LA's divisional clash.
Late in the first quarter, Barkley exploded right through the middle of the Rams' defense, finding himself with plenty of open room for a 62-yard touchdown. At the end of the run, he spotted a familiar face looking to chase him down.
Barkley looked back and saw Verse in pursuit, slowing down the jets slightly to showboat as he cruised into the end zone. Regardless, Verse never gave up on the play and showed off ridiculous speed at his size.
Verse has since responded with a sack in the first half, joining fellow FSU standout Braden Fiske with a takedown of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are holding on to a slim lead with halftime coming up.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
