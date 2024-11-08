San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell Gets Injury Return Update Before Jazz Game
Former Florida State star guard Devin Vassell is in a prime position to continue shining in the NBA as he's teammates with Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul on the San Antonio Spurs. The former Seminoles guard is in his fifth season in the NBA, though he's yet to make his season debut.
The Spurs are 4-5 on the season and could benefit from Vassell's production as he's coming off a career season after benefitting from the arrival of Wembanyama. He's slated to make his season debut this weekend to kick off his fifth season in the NBA on Saturday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Devin Vassell – the Spurs’ second-leading scorer a season ago (19.5 points) – will make his season debut at home on Saturday vs. Utah," Charania reported. "Spurs won tonight on first contest of a five-game homestand."
READ MORE: CBS Sports Tabs FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell On Hot Seat List
Vassell was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after spending two seasons in Tallahassee. During his time with Florida State, the 6-foot-6 guard appeared in 63 games, starting in each of his 30 games played during his sophomore season.
The Florida State star averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore, converting on 41% of his 3-pointers.
The Spurs have recently lost Jeremy Sochan for an extended period of time to an injury, so Vassell's return comes at a positive time. They are also playing with an interim head coach after legendary head coach Gregg Popovich had a health incident that is leaving him sidelined.
Florida State's basketball program, on the other hand, is 1-0 on the season after a 74-62 victory over Northern Kentucky. They host Rice on their home floor on Saturday.
READ MORE: Fox Sports Awards Midseason DROY Award To Former FSU Football Star
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.
Follow NoleGameday on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To North Carolina
• UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
• Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
• Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina