CBS Sports Tabs FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell On Hot Seat List
CBS Sports has released its college football head coach hot seat rankings after the University of Florida announced they would retain Billy Napier.
The tiers in which CBS Sports categorized the head coaches are as follows: Will he retire on a high note, Swing Group: Could be safe or fired depending on November, Will he retire on a bad note, Not now, but they may lead 2025 hot seat polls, This is a mulligan year, and He’s safe but this staff overhaul better be good.
As for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, article author Richard Johnson showed some mercy to freshly extended Norvell. Johnson put Norvell in the final tier.
“Simply put, it's too expensive to fire Mike Norvell now. At north of $60 million, it's not a Jimbo Fisher-level buyout exactly but it's pretty close. The expectation around the industry is that FSU will make coaching changes (plural) on its assistant coaching staff, and that we'll see where the chips fall next season,” Johnson wrote of Norvell.
He continued, critiquing the program’s inability to prepare its high school talent for the big time.
“FSU's biggest problem, however, is its lack of development of high school recruits brought into the program. The 'Noles nailed their portal evals for the last few years, but with many of their best hits in the NFL, they were unable to backfill with homegrown talent when the time came to do so this year. The results have been disastrous,” Johnson concluded.
Coming off a 13-1* season with Florida State, no one expected Norvell’s name to be listed in hot seat articles. Moreover, no one expected his job security to be less safe than UF’s Billy Napier.
