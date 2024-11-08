Fox Sports Awards Midseason DROY Award To Former FSU Football Star
Fox Sports NFL podcast has declared Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse defensive rookie of the year through the midseason. So far, the former Seminole has already accounted for 3.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 70 total tackles in just his first eight games in the league.
Verse’s career at Florida State was filled with dominant play as well as he has an impressive stat sheet to go alongside it. In 25 games played for the Seminoles, Verse recorded 45 solo tackles, 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks. He posted 4.5 sacks, 12 total tackles, and six tackles for loss in his final two games against Florida on the road and Louisville in Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.
"I'm just happy that all my hard work is paying off. This is something that a lot of people think hard work might not pay off. A lot of people are scared to put in the effort because what if you fail? I never thought of what if I fail," Verse told NoleGameday's Emily Peters after FSU Pro Day. "My thought was always, what if I succeed? What's gonna happen when I succeed? So it's just seeing all my hard work pay off. Now, I got the opportunity to be a high draft pick. I put myself in a good position. I'm happy for this."
He and his current teammate (and fellow Seminole), defensive tackle Braden Fiske, have kept the Rams in a lot of games, including their ongoing three-game winning streak. In all of their contests except one, they have held their opponents under 27 points.
So far as a pro, Fiske has started in three of eight games, forced one fumble, recovered two, and recorded 55 total tackles, including four tackles for loss alongside three sacks.
