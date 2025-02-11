Saquon Barkley shares one team Jameis Winston should sign with in NFL free agency
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday in New Orleans. The game saw former FSU standout Josh Sweat dominate the Chiefs' offensive line, making plays across the field.
Sweat, alongside former Florida State star Jameis Winston, who spent his last year with the Browns, are both entering free agency this offseason. From riding around in a pedicab handing out crab legs, to continuing his off-the-script antics, Winston spent most of his week showcasing his personality for the media in the Big Easy.
Winston was tapped to be a Fox Sports Digital Correspondent and did not disappoint. After the game, he asked Eagles running back Saquon Barkley who he should sign with next, and Barkley, with a laugh, said that he thinks the New York Giants need a quarterback.
"In this free agency, I'm a free agent, I really don't got no job. Who should sign me in free agency?" Winston jokingly asked Barkley.
"I think New York needs a quarterback right now," Barkley said. "The New York Giants."
New York is in need of a new quarterback after recently releasing Daniel Jones. They hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but general manager Joe Schoen said that the team is "up for anything" regarding their first selection.
A quarterback might not be their top priority in the draft, as the Giants recently hired Chad Hall to replace Christian Jones, who left for Winston's former team and has ties to LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
However, Winston is a veteran signal-caller with 10 seasons under his belt. He could be available at a discount if the Giants are looking to use their first selection on a different position.
Winston has said himself that he would love to go to Kansas City and play for head coach Andy Reid, who coached his favorite team (The Eagles) growing up.
Wherever the Heisman Trophy winner lands, he will surely bring humor and excitement to the city, team, and fan base
