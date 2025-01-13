Nole Gameday

Three Former FSU Football Players Make PFF All-Rookie Squad

Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Jarrian Jones appear on the list.

Jackson Bakich

Florida Gators quarterback Max Brown (17) gets stopped by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during first half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators quarterback Max Brown (17) gets stopped by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during first half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Three former Florida State Seminoles made their way onto the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Rookie Team. Cornerback Jarrian Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), edge Jared Verse, and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (both with the Los Angeles Rams) appear on PFF analyst Khaled Elsayed’s list, providing impressive representation for FSU.

Elsayed didn’t share his thoughts on Jones but commented on Verse and Fiske’s performances following their first year in the National Football League.

He said this of Verse:

“It was easy picking Verse due to his monstrous rookie year, as 77 total pressures are a lot for any player but a huge number for a rookie, helping push his pass rush grade to ninth overall for edge defenders.”

Khaled Elsayed, PFF

He said this of Fiske:

“We didn’t see fireworks from the rookies here, but [T’Vondre] Sweat showed long-term starter potential due to some good work against the run. Fiske, on the other hand, struggled against the run, but his production rushing the passer got him selected.”

Khaled Elsayed, PFF

This year, Verse played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.

As for Fiske, he also played in all 17 regular games (started 8) and recorded 20 solo tackles, 24 assists, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and also forced and recovered two fumbles throughout the season.

Jones played in all 17 matchups (started four) and recorded one interception, eight pass deflections, two sacks, 40 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.

The Jaguars did not make the playoffs. The Rams are currently slated to host a wild-card playoff game against the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. However, with the tragic wildfires raging across southern California, the game will be held in Glendale, Arizona.

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

