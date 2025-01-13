Three Former FSU Football Players Make PFF All-Rookie Squad
Three former Florida State Seminoles made their way onto the Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-Rookie Team. Cornerback Jarrian Jones (Jacksonville Jaguars), edge Jared Verse, and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (both with the Los Angeles Rams) appear on PFF analyst Khaled Elsayed’s list, providing impressive representation for FSU.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Elsayed didn’t share his thoughts on Jones but commented on Verse and Fiske’s performances following their first year in the National Football League.
He said this of Verse:
“It was easy picking Verse due to his monstrous rookie year, as 77 total pressures are a lot for any player but a huge number for a rookie, helping push his pass rush grade to ninth overall for edge defenders.”- Khaled Elsayed, PFF
He said this of Fiske:
“We didn’t see fireworks from the rookies here, but [T’Vondre] Sweat showed long-term starter potential due to some good work against the run. Fiske, on the other hand, struggled against the run, but his production rushing the passer got him selected.”- Khaled Elsayed, PFF
This year, Verse played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
As for Fiske, he also played in all 17 regular games (started 8) and recorded 20 solo tackles, 24 assists, 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and also forced and recovered two fumbles throughout the season.
Jones played in all 17 matchups (started four) and recorded one interception, eight pass deflections, two sacks, 40 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits.
The Jaguars did not make the playoffs. The Rams are currently slated to host a wild-card playoff game against the 14-3 Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. However, with the tragic wildfires raging across southern California, the game will be held in Glendale, Arizona.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend