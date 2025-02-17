Three former FSU Football standouts listed among top-100 NFL free agents
There are only a couple of weeks until the 2025 NFL Free Agency period gets underway and a trio of former Florida State stars are expected to be among the most coveted players across the league.
Earlier this month, CBS Sports released a list of the top 100 free agents on the market. Three players with garnet and gold ties cracked the list; Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Josh Sweat, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
Sweat came in at No. 3 overall and the top outside linebacker after a career outing in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX victory. He's spent his entire professional tenure with the Eagles but should receive ample interest on the open market. Sweat was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and played on a $10 million contract this past season.
"Josh Sweat led the Eagles in sacks during the regular season with 8.0, didn't get any in the playoffs, then lit up the Super Bowl with 2.5," Pete Prisco wrote. "At 28, he is a long, active edge player who should command a big market with his age and production."
Samuel Jr. checked in at No. 46 and the No. 8 cornerback. He only played in four games this past season after going on IR due to a shoulder injury. Samuel Jr. is a year removed from a campaign where he totaled 63 tackles, one tackle for loss, 13 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
"Asante Samuel Jr. is coming off a season where he was limited to four games after injuring his shoulder. He turns 26 this October, so he is in the prime of his career. He is a solid cover player, but isn't great in the run game and isn't always a great tackler."
Winston showed up near the end of the list at No. 88 overall and the No. 3 quarterback. He stepped into the starting role for the Cleveland Brown's last season after Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury. Winston should be able to find a role as a top backup or mentor.
"Jameis Winston still thinks he can be a starter, which will probably mean he's looking for a situation to compete for a job. He was classic Jameis Winston last season for the Browns: Some really good and some really bad."
Free agency officially begins on March 10 at noon.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
