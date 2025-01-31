Two former Florida State stars standing out at Reese's Senior Bowl
Florida State has multiple former stars competing at the annual Reese's Senior Bowl this week. The all-star game has become a launching pad for multiple Seminoles over the years, namely defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who both skyrocketed up draft boards following their time in Mobile.
The trend seems to be continuing in 2025. Former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas forwent their final seasons of eligibility with the Seminoles to begin professional careers. The move is paying off early in the pre-draft process.
Farmer and Thomas were identified as standouts during the Senior Bowl practices by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Farmer came in at No. 4 on the list with Jeremiah noting he's excited to see his performance at the NFL Combine in a few weeks.
"Farmer battled with another standout on my list -- North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (whom I’ll get to a little bit later) -- all week long. Farmer's strength and quickness reminded me of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. Farmer showed he can play in any scheme. If you want him to two-gap, he can do that," Jeremiah wrote. "If you want him to penetrate and get up the field, he has the quickness to do that for you, too. I think he’s going to be well-liked across the league as teams do more homework on him in the weeks ahead. I’m already looking forward to seeing what he can do at the NFL Scouting Combine -- he told my colleague Tom Pelissero that he’s going to shock a lot of people with his speed in Indianapolis."
Thomas slotted in at No. 10 due to his competitiveness throughout the week. He has the prototypical size and length along with a physical attitude that he showcases in pass coverage and run support. Jeremiah is thinking about moving Thomas up his next draft board as the Seminole is beginning to earn first-round buzz.
"I had Thomas ranked No. 43 in my initial Top 50, and I might have to think about moving him up the board a bit next time given how he performed in practices this week," Jeremiah wrote. "Like Hairston, Thomas competed every day. I love his length, fluidity and physicality."
During his career in Tallahassee, Thomas appeared in 37 games, totaling 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. Thomas was honored with FSU's Bill McGrotha Award.
Farmer was one of the first high school recruits to commit to Mike Norvell. He spent four years at Florida State, recording 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. He also earned FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and represented the Seminoles as a captain in eight games.
The Reese's Senior Bowl game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. The contest will be televised on the NFL Network. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is competing alongside Farmer and Thomas.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
