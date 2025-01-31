Nole Gameday

Two former Florida State stars standing out at Reese's Senior Bowl

A pair of former Seminoles are opening eyes at the annual pre-draft all-star game.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs offensive lineman Justin Osborne (51) and quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs offensive lineman Justin Osborne (51) and quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State has multiple former stars competing at the annual Reese's Senior Bowl this week. The all-star game has become a launching pad for multiple Seminoles over the years, namely defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and defensive lineman Braden Fiske, who both skyrocketed up draft boards following their time in Mobile.

The trend seems to be continuing in 2025. Former FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas forwent their final seasons of eligibility with the Seminoles to begin professional careers. The move is paying off early in the pre-draft process.

Farmer and Thomas were identified as standouts during the Senior Bowl practices by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Farmer came in at No. 4 on the list with Jeremiah noting he's excited to see his performance at the NFL Combine in a few weeks.

READ MORE: Top quarterback Brady Smigiel, Father reveal why he decommitted from Florida State

"Farmer battled with another standout on my list -- North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (whom I’ll get to a little bit later) -- all week long. Farmer's strength and quickness reminded me of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton. Farmer showed he can play in any scheme. If you want him to two-gap, he can do that," Jeremiah wrote. "If you want him to penetrate and get up the field, he has the quickness to do that for you, too. I think he’s going to be well-liked across the league as teams do more homework on him in the weeks ahead. I’m already looking forward to seeing what he can do at the NFL Scouting Combine -- he told my colleague Tom Pelissero that he’s going to shock a lot of people with his speed in Indianapolis."

Azareye'h Thomas
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Pat Bryant II of Illinois (3) tries for a one hand catch as National team defensive back Azareye'h Thomas of Florida State (8) defends during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Thomas slotted in at No. 10 due to his competitiveness throughout the week. He has the prototypical size and length along with a physical attitude that he showcases in pass coverage and run support. Jeremiah is thinking about moving Thomas up his next draft board as the Seminole is beginning to earn first-round buzz.

"I had Thomas ranked No. 43 in my initial Top 50, and I might have to think about moving him up the board a bit next time given how he performed in practices this week," Jeremiah wrote. "Like Hairston, Thomas competed every day. I love his length, fluidity and physicality."

Joshua Farmer
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Joshua Farmer of Florida State (5) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

During his career in Tallahassee, Thomas appeared in 37 games, totaling 95 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and two interceptions. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. Thomas was honored with FSU's Bill McGrotha Award.

ACC Championship
The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Farmer was one of the first high school recruits to commit to Mike Norvell. He spent four years at Florida State, recording 74 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, ten sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. He was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. He also earned FSU's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and represented the Seminoles as a captain in eight games.

The Reese's Senior Bowl game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1. The contest will be televised on the NFL Network. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is competing alongside Farmer and Thomas.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: four-star 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Chastan Brown commits to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment

 Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons

 Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX

 Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros