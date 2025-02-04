Two former FSU Football stars projected to go in first two rounds of 2025 NFL Draft
A year after ten former Florida State stars were drafted, the Seminoles will have a chance to continue expanding their representation across the NFL in 2025. It won't be as many as last April but it could be a solid draft class considering the program is coming off a 2-10 season where seemingly everything went wrong.
A trio of former Seminoles - cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald - participated in the festivities at the Reese's Senior Bowl over the past few days. Coming out of the event, Thomas and Farmer both find themselves projected to be selected in the first two rounds, according to a post-senior bowl mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller.
Thomas continues to earn first-round buzz after a career year with the Seminoles. In his only season as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender. Miller has Thomas going off the board to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26 overall.
"Offensive tackle is a popular pick in mock drafts for the Rams given the impending free agency of Alaric Jackson, but teams rarely let starting left tackles hit the market," Miller wrote. "If Jackson is retained, the Rams' focus shifts to a secondary that had only nine interceptions all season -- tied for fifth fewest in the league."
"Thomas is a press cornerback with easy movement ability and the reach at 6-foot-2 to line up across from WR1 types. He had one interception this season, but he also allowed only 12 receptions and 94 yards in coverage," Miller continued. "Plus, Thomas was the best cornerback during practices at the Senior Bowl, showing off his press coverage ability and answering any questions scouts had about his ability to run with receivers down the field."
This would be a popular pick for Florida State fans as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas are already playing for the Rams. Verse and Fiske are finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award following stellar campaigns.
Miller projects Farmer to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round with the No. 56 overall pick. Farmer's stock is on the rise after his performance in Mobile and the upcoming NFL Combine will be an important period to continue that momentum. Former FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman plays in Buffalo.
"Farmer is a quick-footed defensive tackle prospect who is able to play multiple alignments up front at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds," Miller wrote. "Teaming him up with veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver would give the Bills a potent duo in the middle of their defense."
The annual NFL Combine is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis from February 27-March 2. The NFL Draft falls a few weeks later, starting on April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
