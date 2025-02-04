Nole Gameday

Two former FSU Football stars projected to go in first two rounds of 2025 NFL Draft

A pair of Seminole standouts are earning buzz following the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Jul 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer speaks to the media during ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
A year after ten former Florida State stars were drafted, the Seminoles will have a chance to continue expanding their representation across the NFL in 2025. It won't be as many as last April but it could be a solid draft class considering the program is coming off a 2-10 season where seemingly everything went wrong.

A trio of former Seminoles - cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald - participated in the festivities at the Reese's Senior Bowl over the past few days. Coming out of the event, Thomas and Farmer both find themselves projected to be selected in the first two rounds, according to a post-senior bowl mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller.

Azareye'h Thomas
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA;Florida State Seminoles defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) reacts after the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Thomas continues to earn first-round buzz after a career year with the Seminoles. In his only season as a full-time starter, he finished second on the team in tackles while playing nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender. Miller has Thomas going off the board to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 26 overall.

"Offensive tackle is a popular pick in mock drafts for the Rams given the impending free agency of Alaric Jackson, but teams rarely let starting left tackles hit the market," Miller wrote. "If Jackson is retained, the Rams' focus shifts to a secondary that had only nine interceptions all season -- tied for fifth fewest in the league."

"Thomas is a press cornerback with easy movement ability and the reach at 6-foot-2 to line up across from WR1 types. He had one interception this season, but he also allowed only 12 receptions and 94 yards in coverage," Miller continued. "Plus, Thomas was the best cornerback during practices at the Senior Bowl, showing off his press coverage ability and answering any questions scouts had about his ability to run with receivers down the field."

This would be a popular pick for Florida State fans as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Keir Thomas are already playing for the Rams. Verse and Fiske are finalists for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award following stellar campaigns.

Joshua Farmer
Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Patrick Payton (56) celebrates a sack with defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (44) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Miller projects Farmer to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round with the No. 56 overall pick. Farmer's stock is on the rise after his performance in Mobile and the upcoming NFL Combine will be an important period to continue that momentum. Former FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman plays in Buffalo.

"Farmer is a quick-footed defensive tackle prospect who is able to play multiple alignments up front at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds," Miller wrote. "Teaming him up with veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver would give the Bills a potent duo in the middle of their defense."

The annual NFL Combine is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis from February 27-March 2. The NFL Draft falls a few weeks later, starting on April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

DL Eddie Goldman - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

DL DeMarcus Walker - Chicago Bears

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

QB Jameis Winston - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

OLB Josh Sweat - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

