Two FSU Football stars trending down ahead of 2025 NFL Draft?
Florida State won't be producing ten draft picks again in 2025. Instead, the Seminoles have a handful of former standouts vying to be selected and there's a chance the program could have a first-round pick for the third time in the last four years.
Former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer are among the top players at their respective positions. Thomas has earned buzz as a first-round pick while Farmer began to rise up draft boards after his performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
However, with three weeks remaining until the draft, Thomas and Farmer might be trending down. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah made an update to his top-50 board on Wednesday.
No two prospects dropped more than the pair of standouts from Florida State. Thomas fell eight spots to the final place on the board at No. 50. Jeremiah had this to say about one of the youngest players in the draft.
"Thomas is a tall, long and fluid cornerback. In press coverage, he has the size and physicality to disrupt at the line of scrimmage, but he does need to clean up some footwork," Jeremiah wrote. "His feet will occasionally widen at the snap, and he’s forced to recover if he doesn’t land his hands. From off coverage, he’s effective playing from a side-turn, where he can explode and drive on in-breaking routes."
"He isn’t a violent tackler, but he’s more than willing and he can effectively get runners on the ground. He displays effort to chase plays from the back side," Jeremiah continued. "Sources from Florida State rave about his intelligence and character. Overall, Thomas has some areas to clean up, but he has the foundational tools of a dependable starter."
Farmer no longer appears on the list, meaning he slid at least seven spots after coming in at No. 43 in the previous rendition.
The only measuring stick that has occured since Jeremiah's recent update was Florida State's Pro Day. Thomas ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 4.21 shuttle while showcasing his ability in position drills.
Thomas did well in position drills, but his high 40-yard dash time (4.58) is subpar for NFL cornerbacks and probably dings his draft stock. Farmer chose not to participate in athletic testing or drills.
Both players appear to be in the top-100 range at a minimum at this stage.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
