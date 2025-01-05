Washington Commanders Elevate Former FSU Standout To Active Roster
The final weekend of the NFL regular season has arrived and there is still a lot on the line for a handful of teams across the league. The Washington Commanders have already locked up a playoff spot but a victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday would allow the franchise to dodge the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
The Commanders made a few roster moves leading up to the road matchup in Dallas, including elevating former Florida State standout and veteran offensive lineman, Bobby Hart, to the active roster. Hart had been contributing on Washington's practice squad since October 29.
Hart is currently in the midst of his tenth season in the NFL and he's spent time with seven different franchises, including a trio of stints with the Buffalo Bills. During his professional career, he's appeared in 98 games, making 67 starts.
Back in 2018-20, Hart started in 45 of his 46 appearances with the Cincinnati Bengals. He's a veteran presence who can at least be somewhat reliable if asked to enter the game.
The 30-year-old was originally selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Outside of the Commanders, Bills, Bengals, and Giants, he's spent time with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans.
Hart spent his college career at Florida State, suiting up for the program for four seasons from 2011-14. He was just 17 years old during his first season on campus and still ended up starting nine games at right tackle. Hart started 28 consecutive games from 2013-14 to conclude his time in Tallahassee.
The Florida native was Florida State's starting right tackle during the run to the 2013 National Championship victory against Auburn. He saw action in 47 games with the Seminoles, making 37 starts. Hart was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2013 and a third-team All-ACC selection in 2014.
