3-Star offensive lineman from Sunshine State to visit FSU Football this spring

The Florida native will take another trip to Florida State in a few weeks.

JJ Sparks/Twitter
Florida State is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to begin rebuilding an offensive line room that was arguably the worst position group in the FBS last season. Since arriving in Tallahassee in December, offensive line coach Herb Hand has already provided confidence that he'll have the Seminoles back on track sooner rather than later.

On Sunday, three-star offfensive lineman JJ Sparks announced some of his visit plans for the spring. Florida State will get a return trip from Sparks on March 19-20. He was previously on campus for a junior day in January and picked up an offer from the Seminoles that same month. Sparks has already set up an official visit to FSU that will take place in June.

Sparks is also expected to visit Vanderbilt and Miami over the next couple of weeks. The Hurricanes will get an official visit from Sparks this summer.

The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting left guard for The Bolles School. His squad went 10-2 and made a run into the state playoffs.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 650 overall prospect, the No. 58 IOL, and the No. 93 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

