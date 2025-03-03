3-Star offensive lineman from Sunshine State to visit FSU Football this spring
Florida State is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to begin rebuilding an offensive line room that was arguably the worst position group in the FBS last season. Since arriving in Tallahassee in December, offensive line coach Herb Hand has already provided confidence that he'll have the Seminoles back on track sooner rather than later.
On Sunday, three-star offfensive lineman JJ Sparks announced some of his visit plans for the spring. Florida State will get a return trip from Sparks on March 19-20. He was previously on campus for a junior day in January and picked up an offer from the Seminoles that same month. Sparks has already set up an official visit to FSU that will take place in June.
READ MORE: Jets reportedly ‘rushed’ former FSU QB Jordan Travis’ rehab causing setback
Sparks is also expected to visit Vanderbilt and Miami over the next couple of weeks. The Hurricanes will get an official visit from Sparks this summer.
The Florida native spent his junior season as the starting left guard for The Bolles School. His squad went 10-2 and made a run into the state playoffs.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 650 overall prospect, the No. 58 IOL, and the No. 93 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine