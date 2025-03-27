4-star Nebraska commitment locks in official visit to FSU Football
Florida State has plenty of Nebraska ties on its coaching staff after an offseason overhaul by head coach Mike Norvell. From defensive coordinator Tony White to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and safeties coach Evan Cooper along with multiple members of the off-field staff and players on the roster, the bond runs deep in Tallahassee.
Now, the Seminoles are eyeing a blue-chip recruit who is committed to Nebraska to add to their #Tribe26 class.
According to On3, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh has scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He's also expected to check out Florida, Nebraska, and Penn State. Bronaugh pledged to the Cornhuskers in November.
Bronaugh is coming off a standout junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 72 overall prospect, the No. 7 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
