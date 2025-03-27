4-star Nebraska commitment locks in official visit to FSU Football

Nole Gameday

Dustin Lewis

Florida State has plenty of Nebraska ties on its coaching staff after an offseason overhaul by head coach Mike Norvell. From defensive coordinator Tony White to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and safeties coach Evan Cooper along with multiple members of the off-field staff and players on the roster, the bond runs deep in Tallahassee.

Now, the Seminoles are eyeing a blue-chip recruit who is committed to Nebraska to add to their #Tribe26 class.

According to On3, four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh has scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 13-15. He's also expected to check out Florida, Nebraska, and Penn State. Bronaugh pledged to the Cornhuskers in November.

Bronaugh is coming off a standout junior season where he totaled 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and six interceptions, three of which he returned for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-1, 166-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 72 overall prospect, the No. 7 CB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

