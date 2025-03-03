Nole Gameday

4-Star offensive lineman to take another visit to FSU Football in April

The four-star offensive tackle was recently in Tallahassee for a junior day.

Dustin Lewis

Sam Greer/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State and offensive line coach Herb Hand are taking their shot at one of the top offensive tackles in th 2026 class.

Last night, four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer revealed dates for a boatload of upcoming visits during the spring. Greer will be in Tallahassee for the second time this year on April 11 as the day coincides with one of Florida State's final spring practices.

READ MORE: Jets reportedly ‘rushed’ former FSU QB Jordan Travis’ rehab causing setback

Greer is a relatively new name on the recruiting board after picking up an offer from the Seminoles in January. He dropped by Florida State for a junior day at the beginning of February to meet with Hand and head coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles have work to do to secure an official visit as Greer will also check out Missouri, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Tennessee, Florida, and Wisconsin this spring. The Buckeyes are sitting in a solid spot for Greer considering the blue-chip prospect is from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-6.5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 177 overall prospect, the No. 17 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

 FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

 Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

 Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting