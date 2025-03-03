4-Star offensive lineman to take another visit to FSU Football in April
Florida State and offensive line coach Herb Hand are taking their shot at one of the top offensive tackles in th 2026 class.
Last night, four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer revealed dates for a boatload of upcoming visits during the spring. Greer will be in Tallahassee for the second time this year on April 11 as the day coincides with one of Florida State's final spring practices.
Greer is a relatively new name on the recruiting board after picking up an offer from the Seminoles in January. He dropped by Florida State for a junior day at the beginning of February to meet with Hand and head coach Mike Norvell.
The Seminoles have work to do to secure an official visit as Greer will also check out Missouri, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Tennessee, Florida, and Wisconsin this spring. The Buckeyes are sitting in a solid spot for Greer considering the blue-chip prospect is from Ohio State.
The 6-foot-6.5, 310-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 177 overall prospect, the No. 17 OT, and the No. 7 recruit in Ohio in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and are in contention for multiple other offensive linemen.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
