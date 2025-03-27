Nole Gameday

4-star running back dropping in on FSU Football in near future

The Seminoles are evaluating their options at running back.

Dustin Lewis

Carsyn Baker/Twitter
Florida State has made it clear that the program is searching for multiple additions in the backfield in the 2026 class. The Seminoles landed four-star running back Amari Thomas a few months ago and now are focused on adding a running mate alongside one of the top rushers in the state of Florida.

The coaching staff has been evaluating multiple options to find the right spot, bringing a plethora of recruits through Tallahassee.

The campus tours will continue in the near future as four-star running back Carsyn Baker will visit Florida State from April 1-2, per Rivals's Sam Spiegelman. Baker is someone that the Seminoles are quite familiar with and he's already locked in an official visit that will take place this summer.

Baker is coming off a junior season where he rushed 145 times for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 89 yards. He rushed for 100+ yards in six games, including a season-high eight carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 52-16 victory against Mays High School on August 23.

The 6-foot-0.5, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 175 overall prospect, the No. 14 RB, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

