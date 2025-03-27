4-star running back dropping in on FSU Football in near future
Florida State has made it clear that the program is searching for multiple additions in the backfield in the 2026 class. The Seminoles landed four-star running back Amari Thomas a few months ago and now are focused on adding a running mate alongside one of the top rushers in the state of Florida.
The coaching staff has been evaluating multiple options to find the right spot, bringing a plethora of recruits through Tallahassee.
READ MORE: Closer look at Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn in FSU Football's latest practice highlights
The campus tours will continue in the near future as four-star running back Carsyn Baker will visit Florida State from April 1-2, per Rivals's Sam Spiegelman. Baker is someone that the Seminoles are quite familiar with and he's already locked in an official visit that will take place this summer.
Baker is coming off a junior season where he rushed 145 times for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 89 yards. He rushed for 100+ yards in six games, including a season-high eight carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in a 52-16 victory against Mays High School on August 23.
The 6-foot-0.5, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 175 overall prospect, the No. 14 RB, and the No. 23 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
READ MORE: QB Brock Glenn explains why he stuck with FSU Football this offseason
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State defender names true freshman wide receiver as spring standout
• FSU Football transfer defender impressing Mike Norvell in major way
• Mike Norvell highlights standout true freshman for FSU Football's offense early in spring
• Florida State Football announces major video board renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium