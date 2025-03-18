Nole Gameday

4-star safety down to 4 schools, FSU football makes the cut

The Seminoles are recruiting multiple top prospects who play for the same high school.

The Florida State Seminoles are staking their claim in the state of Alabama in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

In particular, the Seminoles have circled in on Jackson High School and Florida State is in a position to land multiple recruits from the prep program. Four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, four-star running back Ezavier Crowell, and four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman are all high on FSU and now another name is joining the mix.

On Monday, four-star safety Jamarrion Gordon announced he was trimming his recruitment down to four schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Ole Miss, and North Carolina.

Gordon has held an offer from the Seminoles since November but hasn't been in Tallahassee since then. What's interesting is that he was previously pledged to UCF when Gus Malzahn was the head coach of the program. Malzahn's ties have been beneficial in the recruitments of Gordon, Duckworth, Crowell, and Chapman.

The Alabama native is coming off a junior season where he helped guide Jackson High School to a state championship. He contributed in all three phases of the game. Gordon caught 19 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns on offense. He totaled 39 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, and three interceptions. Gordon also returned a punt for a touchdown.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 345 overall prospect, the No. 29 S, and the No. 16 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell III and four-star safety Tedarius Hughes.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.

