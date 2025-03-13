6-foot-4 four-star WR trims recruitment down to 7, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is casting its net heavily into the state of Alabama this offseason. The Seminoles are recruiting a handful of prospects from the state, including three players who each star for the same high school.
Jackson High School won a state championship last season behind the efforts of four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, four-star running back Ezavier Crowell, and four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman. Now, the Seminoles are firmly near the top of the list for the trio of talented prospects.
READ MORE: Florida Gators standout unapologetic about controversial flag plant against FSU Football
Earlier this week, Chapman included Florida State in his top seven alongside Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, USC, and USF. Chapman was previously committed to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. when the two were at UCF.
During his junior season, Chapman caught 51 passes for 1,322 yards and 17 touchdowns. He scored at least one touchdown in ten games and reached the end zone twice in seven different contests.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 181 overall prospect, the No. 28 WR, and the No. 11 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Duckworth is one of Florida State's top quarterback targets. He'll visit the Seminoles this summer along with Oregon, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.
Crowell recently named FSU in his top six. He's slated to take a trip to Tallahassee this summer that will take place around roughly the same time as Duckworth's visit.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Junior Hykeem Williams
Junior Jordan Scott
Redshirt Sophomore Jalen Brown
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp