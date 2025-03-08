6-foot-6 TE, high school teammate of current Seminole, includes FSU in top schools list
Florida State is looking to make another splash in Nebraska after landing the No. 2 recruit out of the state as part of its #Tribe25 signing class. The Seminoles signed four-star tight end Chase Loftin in December and now are looking to potentially pair him with a high school teammate at the college level.
On Friday, three-star tight end Isaac Jensen cut his recruitment down to ten schools. Florida State was included on the list alongside Nebraska, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Missouri, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa State, and Kansas State.
Jensen has held an offer from the Seminoles since June of 2024. He's expected to take a trip to Tallahassee at some point this spring to further his bond with head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Jensen lock in an official visit.
READ MORE: Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job
The Nebraska native suited up with Loftin at Millard South High School, helping lead the team to a state championship this past season. In nine appearances, Jensen caught 36 passes for 593 yards and nine touchdowns. He reeled in a season-high nine receptions for 141 yards and two scores in a 56-21 victory against Papillion-LaVista High School on October 4.
Jensen also plays basketball at the prep level. This winter, he's currently averaging 6.5 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, and 0.7 steals per game.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 648 overall prospect, the No. 34 TE, and the No. 4 recruit in Nebraska in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to add a tight end to their haul.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine