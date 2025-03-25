6-foot-6 tight end locks in official visit to FSU Football
Florida State will host one of its top tight end targets for an official visit this summer.
Three-star tight end Julius Miles recently announced his upcoming slate of official visits. The Seminoles will get his final trip of the summer from June 20-22 with Miles also planning to check out Colorado, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Louisville.
FSU is firmly in this recruitment after offering Miles while he was on campus for a junior day in January. He seemed to enjoy his time in Tallahassee and there is certainly mutual interest between the two parties.
READ MORE: New FSU QB compares his personality to Jameis Winston
Miles also took a visit to Florida State last fall for the home opener against Boston College. He's grown quite familiar with head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 59 passes for 895 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 100+ yards in four games, including a season-best 12 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in a 53-26 loss to Pensacola Catholic High School on September 27.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 507 overall prospect, the No. 83 WR, and the No. 77 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles have yet to land a tight end.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas
Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad
Junior Randy Pittman
Sophomore Landen Thomas
Sophomore Amaree Williams
Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas
True Freshman Chase Loftin
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp