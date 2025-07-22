Nole Gameday

Blue-chip recruit spurns FSU football for the SEC

The Seminoles still don't have a defensive end committed in #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from field against the Miami Hurricanes during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The search for a defensive end to add to #Tribe26 continues on for Florida State.

For one reason or another, the Seminoles have missed on a variety of edge prospects dating back to the start of June. The position has quickly become a dire need for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.

On Monday, four-star defensive end Jaquez Wilkes announced his commitment between Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Texas A&M.

It didn't truly seem like the Seminoles were in the running in this recruitment and that was confirmed by Wilkes' choice. He elected to pledge his services to the Auburn Tigers over the Seminoles, Crimson Tide, Hurricanes, and Aggies.

This doesn't feel like much of a miss since Wilkes didn't he even officially visit Florida State.

The Seminoles offered Wilkes in May of 2024 but he's never believed to have been to Tallahassee for a visit. How they made his top-5 at all is certainly a question worth asking.

Wilkes did take trips to Auburn, Miami and Texas A&M.

The Alabama native is a three-sport star at the prep level, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 90 overall prospect, the No. 11 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

