Blue-chip recruit spurns FSU football for the SEC
The search for a defensive end to add to #Tribe26 continues on for Florida State.
For one reason or another, the Seminoles have missed on a variety of edge prospects dating back to the start of June. The position has quickly become a dire need for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.
On Monday, four-star defensive end Jaquez Wilkes announced his commitment between Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Texas A&M.
It didn't truly seem like the Seminoles were in the running in this recruitment and that was confirmed by Wilkes' choice. He elected to pledge his services to the Auburn Tigers over the Seminoles, Crimson Tide, Hurricanes, and Aggies.
This doesn't feel like much of a miss since Wilkes didn't he even officially visit Florida State.
The Seminoles offered Wilkes in May of 2024 but he's never believed to have been to Tallahassee for a visit. How they made his top-5 at all is certainly a question worth asking.
Wilkes did take trips to Auburn, Miami and Texas A&M.
The Alabama native is a three-sport star at the prep level, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 90 overall prospect, the No. 11 EDGE, and the No. 6 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds 21 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 15 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed four-star defensive lineman Earnest Rankins, four-star defensive lineman Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star defensive lineman Tank Carrington, and three-star defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau. However, the quartet of defenders are all expected to begin their careers along the interior.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
