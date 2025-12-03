FSU football steals pass-rusher on Day 1 of Early Signing Period
For the most part, the opening day of the Early Signing Period has gone status quo for the Florida State Seminoles.
There was an early surprise as Florida State landed international recruit and three-star offensive tackle Nikau Hepi, who was previously committed to Auburn before a coaching change.
Late in the afternoon, the Seminoles are adding another new face to #Tribe26.
Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckney Flips From USF To Florida State
On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney announced he was flipping from USF to Florida State. Pinckney committed to the Bulls in June but head coach Alex Golesh recently departed for the Auburn job.
The Seminoles stayed involved throughout the process, extending Pinckney a scholarship in October when he made it to Tallahassee for an official visit. Outside of USF and FSU, he took trips to West Virginia, East Carolina, and Appalachian State.
Pinckney seemed set in his decision but the coaching change brought plenty of uncertainty. Plus, Florida State was still in the market for a defensive end after three-star Kamron Wilson stuck with Syracuse.
The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 658 overall prospect, the No. 66 EDGE, and the No. 12 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Pinckey, Florida State holds 31 recruits in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, and three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckey
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
