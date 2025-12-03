FSU football steals pass-rusher on Day 1 of Early Signing Period

For the most part, the opening day of the Early Signing Period has gone status quo for the Florida State Seminoles.

There was an early surprise as Florida State landed international recruit and three-star offensive tackle Nikau Hepi, who was previously committed to Auburn before a coaching change.

Late in the afternoon, the Seminoles are adding another new face to #Tribe26.

Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckney Flips From USF To Florida State

Jaemin Pinckey/Twitter

On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney announced he was flipping from USF to Florida State. Pinckney committed to the Bulls in June but head coach Alex Golesh recently departed for the Auburn job.

The Seminoles stayed involved throughout the process, extending Pinckney a scholarship in October when he made it to Tallahassee for an official visit. Outside of USF and FSU, he took trips to West Virginia, East Carolina, and Appalachian State.

Pinckney seemed set in his decision but the coaching change brought plenty of uncertainty. Plus, Florida State was still in the market for a defensive end after three-star Kamron Wilson stuck with Syracuse.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 658 overall prospect, the No. 66 EDGE, and the No. 12 recruit in South Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Pinckey, Florida State holds 31 recruits in its 2026 class. The haul remains at No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, and three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckey

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

