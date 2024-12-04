BREAKING: Three-Star Offensive Lineman Flips To Florida State On Signing Day
Florida State is making a late addition to #Tribe25, in the form of a flip from an in-state program.
On Wednesday morning, three-star offensive lineman Sean Poret announced he was flipping from USF and signing with the Seminoles. Poret picked up an offer from FSU in June following his performance at a summer camp where he worked directly with the coaching staff.
Though he pledged to USF in June, Florida State continued to stay in contact. The Seminoles brought him in for an official visit this past weekend, making it clear that he was a take for the program. In the end, Poret showed his belief in what is being built in Tallahassee despite the lack of hiring a new offensive line coach.
READ MORE: Florida State Walk-On Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal
Poret will likely slot in as an offensive tackle at the college level. He's got an athletic build and quick feet. Poret will benefit from time in a college strength and conditioning program to stack up his frame over the coming years.
As a senior, Poret played on both sides of the ball. He started on the offensive line while compiling 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks on defense. He also competes on the hardwood.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 1038 overall prospect, the No. 70 IOL, and the No. 120 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Poret, Florida State holds 16 commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 34 to No. 31 in the country.
Poret is the third commitment along the offensive line, joining five-star Solomon Thomas and four-star Mario Nash Jr. The Seminoles are fighting to keep Thomas in the fold during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Top JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits To Florida State Over Mississippi State, Illinois
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 6-foot-5 Wide Receiver Teriq Mallory Flips To Florida State From West Virginia
• Florida State Reportedly Contacts Dynamic Quarterback Transfer
• Florida State Only Places Two Seminoles On All-ACC Teams Following 2024 Season
• Florida State Offers Four-Star Offensive Lineman, Former UCF Commit